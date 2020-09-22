Former Davis Police Officer Faces Embezzlement Charges

By David M. Greenwald

Former Davis Police Sergeant Trevor Edens is facing felony embezzlement charges, the Vanguard learned this week. While the criminal complaint is unavailable, his arraignment is set for October 14, 2020.

Details are scant at the moment, and, given the nature of the charges and whom they are against, the police at this time cannot give a lot of details. Edens resigned from the Davis Police Department on June 7, 2019.

Police Chief Darren Pytel told the Vanguard that, in late 2018, several officers under the supervisor of Edens reported that he had possibly engaged in work-related misconduct.

At that point, he was placed on administrative leave, pending a full investigation.

Administrators conducted what they considered “a standard check of Department equipment and items under the control of Edens.”

They found an anomaly that was unrelated to the original allegation.

According to Pytel, due to the nature of the anomaly, which stemmed from an event that had occurred only hours before he was placed on leave, the Yolo County District Attorney’s Office was immediately contacted.

Davis Police Chief Darren Pytel at this point, requested a full, independent criminal investigation by an outside law enforcement agency.

The request was immediately granted and investigators from the Yolo County District Attorney’s Office and an administrator from the Davis Police Department conducted parallel administrative and criminal investigations into the matters.

The Yolo County DA’s Office, upon completion of their initial investigation, asked the Solano County District Attorney’s Office to review the case and handle the prosecution should they determined charges should be filed.

The Solano County DA’s Office last month filed charges in Yolo County.

“The conduct and actions of Edens were inexcusable and entirely incompatible with being a police officer and supervisor,” said Chief Pytel. “Without question, his departure had to happen,” he added.

“Despite Edens’ breach of public trust and duty, I was very pleased that the officers under his supervision took active steps to report potential misconduct and to completely cooperate with investigators,” said Chief Pytel. “This is exactly what we expect from our personnel and what we demand as a professional law enforcement agency,” he added.

Trevor Edens had an interesting tenure with the police department. In early 2008, he was involved in a serious motorcycle accident, in which his personal motorcycle collided with a vehicle at a Roseville intersection. Edens was off duty at the time.

He lost the lower half of his left leg as a result, leading to an outpouring of community support and efforts by other departments to raise funds for him and his family.

But he was able to resume his duties with the Davis Police, reaching the rank of sergeant. From time to time, he would, however, pop up on numerous complaints about police misconduct to the Vanguard.

Arraignment is set for October 14 at the Yolo County Courthouse.

