Guest Commentary: Authoritarianism is Knocking, Don’t Let It In

by Scott Steward Ragsdale

Scott Atlas, a radiologist, a frequent contributor to Fox, with rudimentary training in infectious disease, qualifies for National Administrative Medical oversight because of his loyalty to Trump. Atlas has over-ruled the experts at the Center of Disease Control. No need for testing of non-symptomatic COVID positive persons and children under 10 need not be concerned from infection. Dr. Atlas cannot be trusted.

The intended effect: to obliterate confidence in the institution of democratic government.

Anne Applebaum, observer of eastern European politics and author of “The Seductive Lure of Authoritarianism.” “One hopeful fact is clear, the countries that have done best during the pandemic are those with trusted and non-partisan bureaucracies.”

She adds, “Trumpism is the authoritarian belief that changing the rules to win power undemocratically is ok.”

“Everybody who founded and created democratic systems had always been aware of how fragile they can be. They require something almost, you know, that goes against human nature. Namely, they require all of us to allow our political enemies to rule, you know? … that’s a tough ask. That doesn’t mean it has to fail, but it means that it can. (Applebaum, NPR interview July 22, 2020)

Black and brown people are putting their bodies on the line for democracy. Two people protesting the police shooting of Jacob Blake were themselves shot and killed in Kenosha Wisconsin by an out-of-state white teen with an assault rifle – with police present.

Wisconsin State representative, David Bowen, “You must be louder, you must be more involved…” Defend the vote and stand with people of color.

Snap out of your shock, stay engaged. Shock is also an intended effect of authoritarianism.

We at indivisibleyolo.org – a local voter advocacy that resists the Trump agenda and promotes democracy. We are an al volunteer organization that will help you defeat Trump and Trumpism. A calendar of ways to be active awaits on our website.

Scott Steward Ragsdale is a Davis resident and activist.