Guest Commentary: DISC Opportunity to Reduce Impacts on Region

by Kevin Wolf

Proposed housing and business projects should be measured by their bioregional and global impacts, not just over parochial concerns such as traffic, views, and parking.

The DISC business and housing proposal on our November ballot is an opportunity for Davis to reduce our impacts on this beautiful region and planet by covering farmland with streets and buildings here rather than continuing to push development to other cities that don’t pack in nearly as much greater good as this project does.

I opposed this project the last time it was presented to the City because it lacked housing and wasn’t as good as it should be given the value of being a part of Davis. Now it includes 850 housing units and will set a City record for the amount of permanently affordable and shared equity homes.

With our Yes vote we can significantly expand our off-road hiking and biking connections to the causeway. We can bring back the natural landscape with 25 acres of native species planted, far more than the little habitat there now. And no business park in the region is going to result in up to 342 acres of habitat permanently saved from development like the DISC project will.

Reversing global warming means we all have to step it up and let go of the little things in order to make big positive changes happen. Our Yes vote will result in the creation of an exemplary business and housing park that generates considerable renewable energy on-site, commits to only using electricity from renewable sources, and will not offer gas infrastructure.

With your Yes vote, we can lead by example and persuade other cities to include more of what Davis requires in order to develop on more far land. And we will gain the many local benefits of this project such as more opportunities to live and work locally, increase the supply of affordable housing, and generate more tax revenue.

Kevin Wolf was Chair of the 2007 General Plan / Housing Element Update Steering Committee and Co-founder N Street Cohousing