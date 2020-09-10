Hit/Run Ends In Amputation – Judge Won’t Release 70-Year Old Woman

By Carlin Kempt

SACRAMENTO – Assistant Public Defender Teresa Huang Wednesday appeared in Sacramento County Superior Court, department 62 prepared to save a sweet older woman from doing pretrial time for her crime…or so she thought.

On August 24, 70-year-old Mary Miller pulled a U-turn against a red light and hit a couple driving their motorcycle. Her car severed the foot of one victim, and Miller fled the scene.

When authorities found her she seemed confused, disoriented, and unsure she had been in an accident. Traces of alcohol and marijuana were found in Miller’s system.

Miller was charged with two felonies: one for hit and run with death or permanent serious injury (VC 20001), and a DUI (VC 23153).

As Huang argued, Miller’s daughter has made complaints about her mother’s mild dementia. The defense attorney connected the mental health condition to Miller’s confusion after fleeing the scene and requested Miller be released on her own recognizance.

Deputy District Attorney Cody Miller argued against Miller’s release. He described the gory details of the crime scene, highlighting the fact that one victim lost her foot entirely.

Judge Michael Savage sympathized with Miller’s health conditions. But denied the request for release due to the seriousness of the injuries. Her bail was lowered to $35,000.

