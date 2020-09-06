Judge Deviates from COVID-19 Zero Bail Schedule – Sets Bond at $500,000.

By Dominique Kato

SACRAMENTO – In Sacramento Superior Court Thursday, Judge Michael A. Savage – no fan of the zero bail schedule meant to minimize the number of inmates and help stop the spread of the COVID-19 virus, deviated from the zero bail schedule to lock up a defendant on $500,000 bail.

In court on Thursday, Isaiah Cottle’s case was to be continued for another date but before ending their time, Assistant Public Defender Morgan Karalash wanted the judge to consider a bail motion. Apparently, no bail had been set.

Karalash discussed how on Aug. 14 the defendant was picked up on a bench warrant for a Failure To Appear in court and was not able to make his Aug. 24 court date because he was in custody. She explains how court documents reflect a previous $5,000 arrest warrant.

Judge Savage seemed confused as to who would set a $5,000 arrest warrant stating, “someone must’ve missed a zero or two somewhere.”

Regardless of the odd bail amount, the judge heard both arguments for a bail motion.

Prosecutor Courtney Martin first discussed Cottle’s criminal history, which dates back to 2015.

Martin stated in 2015 he picked up multiple misdemeanor charges, for resisting arrest, and a trespassing. Further, Cottle received his first felony for the illegal possession of a gun and a strike offense for burglary.

Martin added that in 2019, he was charged with the possession for sale of cocaine and was sentenced to four years in prison.

Moving to the facts, Martin referenced calls Cottle has made from jail, where he pandered to the victim, “clearly directing her to engage in prostitution.” Another time, Cottle was discussing with a known pimp about a 14-year-old girl, deciding what to do with her and how to get her back from the county’s charge.

Further, a seized phone revealed text further indicating his involvement with prostitution and pimping. He is “deeply immersed in the life, in that being life of pimping and prostitution,” insisted Martin.

Lastly, Martin argued that days after his release he posted pictures on Instagram showing lots of cash, and his parole officer indicated Cottle had no job. Martin maintained Cottle will continue to go back to this lifestyle if released, and requested bail of $500,000.

Morgan Karalash argued the defendant’s FTA was not willful because he had been already picked up on a bench warrant, therefore, he was not cited properly nor able to attend court.

PD Karalash said this case does fall under the $0 bail pandemic schedule, and noted that she understood the people’s concerns and with that asked for $50,000 bail.

Judge Savage decided not to take the zero bail into consideration since he found the prosecution’s argument plausible. Savage found Cottle’s recent strike, his prison time in 2019 for drug sales, and his immediate involvement with pimping a minor, and conducting of this operation inside custody, hard to ignore.

Judge Savage set bail for $500,000.

“I will deviate from $0 bail in this matter, given his record and given the dangerousness for that kind of willful disregard of any parole conditions or release conditions,” insisted Savage, who said the defendant “clearly poses a danger to young women and the community.”

The case was continued until Sept. 17 to continue settlement talks.

