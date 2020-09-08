‘Justice Delayed, Justice Denied’? – Pre-Holiday Court Postpones Cases

By Jose Medina

SACRAMENTO – Last Friday, the day before a three-day court holiday, Sacramento County Superior Court, Dept. 62 had more than 53 arraignments to get through.

It was the Friday before Labor Day and it was apparent that everyone in the court was ready to get some much-needed rest. Commissioner Philip Stanger was overseeing the hearings for the day and went through each case speedily.

A court observer couldn’t help but notice an overwhelmed court with its participants anticipating a well-deserved holiday. Well, that and defendants’ desire to just get it over with and get on with their lives. But that could prevent defendants from being provided a speedy due process.

During Sacramento Court Department 62’s arraignment hearings there were three cases that stood out.

These three cases involved defendants with previous violations, indicating their cases had been stalled for a long time now. For one reason or another, they have not been properly given their due process from previous violations and are now facing new ones as well.

Cristy Elliott is a defendant that on May 20 was alleged to have committed a violation of possession and sale of controlled substances, and of being in possession of paraphernalia. Commissioner Stanger released her on pretrial supervision and scheduled her for a new court hearing on October 7.

Justin Cummings is a defendant with a felony complaint accusing him of committing auto theft and receiving a stolen vehicle on June 24. He has also had two prior vehicle related convictions, possession of burglar’s tools, resisting arrest, and driving on a suspended license.

He has violated probation by allegedly failing to contact the probation office and keeping up with scheduled court appointments. Commissioner Stanger has scheduled him for another hearing on September 14.

Luke Watson is a defendant who on June 4 allegedly committed a violation of trespassing and on June 6 is accused of burglary. It was also revealed that on May 28, 2019 he allegedly committed a violation of possession of narcotics. Commissioner Stanger released him on pretrial supervision and scheduled for a new court hearing on September 30.

All of these cases are of defendants who have been dealing with the legal process for many months now, and with the COVID pandemic causing continuous setbacks for the legal process their cases are being pushed back to new court dates.

