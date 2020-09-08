Labor Day Rally for Prop. 15 in Davis

By Dov Salkoff

Dozens of activists in Davis gathered on Covell Ave. in the Labor Day afternoon heat to talk to voters and display signs and banners in support of Proposition 15. It is estimated that Prop. 15 would raise $12 billion per year for schools and local government programs across California by assessing property tax for high-value commercial properties at market rates. In Yolo County alone, schools are estimated to receive over $19 million if the proposition passes in November’s election. The proposition does not affect residential, agricultural, and lower value commercial properties, and is supported by a broad range of community organizations and unions including UPTE-CWA 9119, UAW 2865, Yolo DSA, and ACLU.

The rally, organized by Yolo Democratic Socialists of America (DSA), featured several speakers including Joaquin Chavez, Vice-President of UPTE-CWA 9119, Desiree Rojas, President of LACLAA and AD-4 delegate, and Connor Gorman, Davis City Council Candidate for District 5.

Dov Salkoff, an UPTE member and Secretary of the Yolo Democratic Socialists of America, states: “while a third of Americans are unable to pay this month’s rent, large corporations have made record profits since the start of the pandemic. We must not let education and social programs like In-Home Supportive Services, which cares for thousands of elderly and disabled people, suffer from the revenue shortfall. We can stop that from happening by taxing wealthy corporations.”

Morganne Blais-McPherson, a UCD teaching assistant and member of the Yolo Democratic Socialists of America, states “in the past couple of years, teachers across California’s public schools have gone on strike for not only their salaries, but to halt the wholesale privatization of Californian education. It’s time each one of us join our teachers and fight to take back our money from wealthy corporations, putting billions of dollars into our schools and communities, ensuring a California for the many, not the few.”

The Yolo, UCD, and Sacramento DSA chapters are hosting phonebanks every other Saturday to speak with voters about supporting our schools and communities by voting yes on Prop 15. Register at tinyurl.com/prop15calls