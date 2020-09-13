Breaking News
Home
City of Davis
Letters and Brief Announcements

League of Women Voters reaches out to students

Posted by
Date:
in: Letters and Brief Announcements
Leave a comment
12 Views
Share:

 

Students:  The League of Women Voters-Davis Area is thinking of you and we don’t want your ballot to be yet another thing derailed by Covid-19.

Ballots will be mailed out during the week of October 5th.  Will yours reach you?  If you registered thinking you’d be living on campus in November — and now you’re not — better check to make sure your current mailing address is listed correctly.   To do so, go to https://voterstatus.sos.ca.gov

Registration deadline is Oct 19th.

If you haven’t yet registered to vote, there’s still time.  Go to https://registertovote.ca.gov

If you don’t have computer access, call Yolo County Elections Office at 530-666-8133.

If you’re registered in a different county in California, call (800) 345-VOTE (8683) for your county elections official’s contact information or to receive a voter registration application from the California Secretary of State.

Any questions?  Call the Yolo County Election Office at 530-666-8133.

Please share this information with any friends whose education plans have been affected by the pandemic because that could mean their voter registration has been affected, too.

And when your ballot does reach you, fill it out and return it right away.  It has to be postmarked on or before Nov 3rd, but don’t put it off to the last minute.

Please be well and stay safe.

Share:

About The Author

David Greenwald is the founder, editor, and executive director of the Davis Vanguard. He founded the Vanguard in 2006. David Greenwald moved to Davis in 1996 to attend Graduate School at UC Davis in Political Science. He lives in South Davis with his wife Cecilia Escamilla Greenwald and three children.

Related posts

Leave a Reply

X Close

Newsletter Sign-Up

X Close

Monthly Subscriber Sign-Up

Enter the maximum amount you want to pay each month
$ USD
Sign up for