League of Women Voters to showcase local school board and city council candidates via Zoom

Join the League of Women Voters Davis Area and Davis Media Access for a Zoom forum from 3 to 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 27 for five candidates vying for three spots on the Davis Joint Unified School District Board of Education. Zoom forums will also be held for the nine candidates vying for three seats on the Davis City Council on Sunday, Oct. 4. The District 2 forum will be at 1 p.m., followed by District 3 at 3 p.m. and District 5 at 5 p.m. This is the first time candidates will compete to represent specific city council districts and DJUSD trustee areas which are different.

The five candidates for school board are: Lea Darrah, Trustee Area 2; Cecilia Escamilla-Greenwald and Betsy Hyder, Trustee Area 5, and Vigdis Asmundson and Andrew Cullen for representation at-large. They will all answer questions during one time slot.

The nine candidates for city council are: Colin Walsh, Will Arnold and Dillan Horton for District 2; Lucas Frerichs and Larry Guenther for District 3, and Rochelle Swanson, Joshua Chapman, Connor Gorman and Kelsey Fortune for District 5.

Use the following links to check your district number and register for the events:

DJUSD: https://bit.ly/3353XKm

City Council District 2: https://bit.ly/3hbMN2D

City Council District 3: https://bit.ly/2R6b8fN

City Council District 5: https://bit.ly/33gg1J0

The League of Women Voters Davis Area, a non-partisan organization committed to voter education and registration, is partnering with Davis Media Access to present these online election forums. A Zoom link will be sent to participants after they register. Audience members can submit questions to info@lwvdavisarea.org before or during the events.