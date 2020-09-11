Letter: A Conscientious Communicator for Supervisor

By Jean Jackman

I happily endorse Linda Deos for Yolo County Supervisor and here’s why.

I have never, ever received an email from my current county supervisor, Jim Provenza. I get wonderfully informative emails from Don Saylor, who is not my supervisor. Most recently, I learned about the UC Davis Ready Plan, how the students are expected to conduct themselves. He provides a link to a recording of the Board of Supervisors meetings, reminds us of ways to conserve electricity and we learn of emergency alert tests in the greater Winters area. Linda Deos pledges to be a good communicator and send emails to her constituents.

For nearly a decade, we have been represented by five male supervisors. It’s time for diversity on our board and Linda is an energetic, informed person to start that happening and restore some balance. Her priorities include affordable housing for seniors, families and young people and more affordable childcare for all income levels. She will create a local green new deal to address climate change which is increasingly serious. Linda believes Yolo County can become a rural innovation hub.

Linda has even rolled up her sleeves to work on open space restoration doing the hard, physical jobs like weeding and planting.

Please join me in voting for Linda Deos to represent District 4 on the Yolo County Board of Supervisors. We can use her lawyerly skills and her demonstrated commitment to children’s issues, social justice and healthcare.