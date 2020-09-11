No Contest Plea after Found Asleep in Middle of Road in Car – DUI of 0.19

By Julian Navarro

FRESNO – Hmong Lee fell asleep—in the middle of the road. In his car. Drunk.

Lee pleaded no contest this week to DUI (driving under the influence) when officers found him sleeping Feb. 16 in the middle of the road while he was in his vehicle, with a passenger, while under the influence of alcohol.

The breathalyzer test showed a blood alcohol content of 0.19, more than double the legal limit.

Deputy District Attorney Albert Aramayo said, “When law enforcement saw Mr. Lee was in the middle of the street, they quickly approached his vehicle.” Law enforcement officers conducted a sobriety test on Mr. Lee around 5:42 pm and found that he had definitely consumed alcohol, later to find out that he had in fact drunk 3 beers.”

Prior to this conviction, Lee had no criminal history. He is a pharmacy technician, who supports his mother, two sisters who are disabled, his children, and his wife.

The court noted that Lee made a decision to drink and drive and due to this decision, he was caught by law enforcement. Mr. Lee put his life and someone else’s life in danger…he could’ve easily been hit by another vehicle…this decision could’ve ended worse.

Lee must attend and complete three months of a Level 1 alcohol program and three years of informal probation, 180 days in Fresno County Jail with 175 days suspended. Due to his probation requirements, Lee is also expected to complete 30 hours of community service through “Hands-On” by March 20, 2021. Finally, Lee is expected to pay $1,000 in fines as an outcome of the crime committed.

To sign up for our new newsletter – Everyday Injustice – https://tinyurl.com/yyultcf9