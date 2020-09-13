No Shows for Fresno Court – Judge Double Bench Warrant $$ on Defendant

By Özge Terzioğlu

FRESNO – No shows were the rule of the day here for one defense attorney – despite his yeoman efforts in Fresno County Superior Court, defendants Adan Ramos and Anthony Hernandez were nowhere to be found.

Judge William Terrance wasn’t pleased, and was prompted to increase his bench warrant from $23,000 to $46,000 in the case, which is about a year old, for Ramos.

Assistant Public Defender Eduardo Cortez detailed his various attempts to get in contact with that defendant. He said he made multiple calls to each number that were given to him by the defendant.

The first number indicated that defendant Ramos did not live at that address anymore. Similarly, the second phone number was a wrong number. PD Cortez said he also sent a letter, to which he received no response.

The second failure to appear was defendant Anthony Hernandez . PD Cortez said he was not given any contact information for his client.

He made a phone call to a number on file and reached someone who knew the defendant. Unfortunately, they refused to give the defendant’s contact information. PD Cortez said he asked them to relay his message about the court date to the defendant.

PD Cortez also mailed a letter to each of the two addresses on file for defendant Hernandez, to which he also received no response.

Judge Terrance nodded and expressed that the Public Defender’s Office made “all reasonable and diligent efforts to reach the defendant.”

The judge forfeited the bond and issued a bench warrant for defendant Hernandez at $5,000, and a bench warrant for $500 for the defendant’s other case.

