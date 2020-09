USC Professor Jody Armour wrote the provocative book, N*gga Theory, and on Everyday Injustice we talk about issues like racism, language and symbols such as the confederate flag, as well as mass incarceration and concentrated poverty. Want to understand racism in America? Listen to this podcast and read his book.

