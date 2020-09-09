Singing Defendant Tames the ‘Savage’ in Judge Savage – Gets Deal

By Eric J. Trochez

SACRAMENTO – Defendant Cedric Burks came into court singing “You’re my Latest, You’re my Greatest Inspiration” by Teddy Pendergrass Tuesday morning here in Sacramento County Superior Court – impressing Judge Michael A. Savage and putting a smile on his face.

Defendant Burks was in court for an arraignment – he allegedly violated his probation and was brought into custody.

Upon entering the court for his arraignment, Burks sang “I’ve been to so many places and I’ve seen so many things!”

“Wow, that’s pretty impressive,” says someone in the courtroom with Burks.

Assistant Public Defender Ronald Chen then proposes a resolution in regard to a violation of probation for 60 days.

Judge Michael Savage recites Burk’s rights and asks him if he’s ok with waiving them. Burks then asks how much longer he will be jailed.

Judge Michael Savage responds, “You’ve got 24 already, so that gives you 24 more. So, you’re almost there. You’re almost time served. You’ve got six more days to go.”

Judge Savage proceeds to ask Burks to admit or deny the allegation that he violated his probation by “failing to keep scheduled appointments with probation.”

Burks says he admits to the allegation. “I admit, but I went to the probation office and they were closed.”

Deputy District Attorney Amanda Sanchez adds to the exchange, stating, “And, I believe this is a failure to obey the laws if that’s easier.”

Burks states he isn’t arguing, but simply clarifying to the court and Judge Savage what happened.

After expressing his dissatisfaction with the circumstances playing into the violation of probation, Judge Savage proposes a resolution for Burks.

“Hey, Ms. Sanchez. Because he tried to go to probation and get reinstated, how would you feel about 24 and 24…and we’ll call it good today?” asks Judge Savage.

DDA Sanchez laughs and agrees with Judge Savage’s decision.

“Hey, Mr. Burks. Is it all right with you if we let you off today?” asks Judge Savage.

“Wonderful,” replies Burks.

“That’s because you were singing so beautifully earlier. Made my day,” continues Judge Savage.

Judge Savage asks Burks for admission for probation violation once more and proceeds to reinstate the probation with all the original terms and conditions.

In the same fashion that Cedric Burks entered the courtroom, he exits the courtroom singing.

“I wonder how many more people will come up today, singing.” wonders Judge Savage out loud, and praises Burk’s singing talents one last time.

