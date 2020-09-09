Two Virtual Candidate Forums to Focus on Race and Equity Issues

DAVIS, CA (September 8, 2020) — The Yolo Committee for Diverse and Inclusive Elections (YCDIE) will be hosting two virtual candidate forums on Saturday, September 12th. The first will run from 10 am to 12 pm and is for candidates running for the Davis Joint Unified School District and Los Rios Community College District boards. The second forum will run from 2 pm to 4 pm and is for candidates running for Davis City Council and the Yolo County Board of Supervisors (4th District).

The purpose of these candidate forums is to allow the voters of Davis to learn more about the candidates running for various local offices in the November election. The forums will focus on issues of equity, inclusion, social justice, and race as they pertain to local issues.

Both forums are free to the public, but attendees must pre-register using the links below. Questions about the forums can be directed to ycdiedavis@gmail.com.

DJUSD and Los Rios CC District Forum (10 am – 12 pm): https://www.eventbrite.com/e/ 118258234563

Davis City Council and Yolo County Board of Supervisors Forum (2 pm – 4 pm): https://www.eventbrite.com/e/ 118692854523

YCDIE Davis is an organization based in Davis whose mission is to support progressive political candidates, particularly those who will contribute to diverse elected bodies in Yolo County. YCDIE’s vision is that all of the councils, boards, and entities (elected and appointed) that represent Davis citizens will consistently reflect the full diversity of the community. Donations to support YCDIE’s efforts can be made by visiting https://ycdiedavis.com/ or via PayPal payment to ycdiedavis@gmail.com.