Victim’s Mother Calls Daughter’s High School Friend a ‘Sociopath’

By Alana Bleimann

SACRAMENTO – Defendant Breanna Smith – called a “sociopath” by the victim’s mother – will spend 402 days in jail for assaulting a former friend with rocks after Smith pleaded guilty here in Sacramento County Superior Court Wednesday.

In early March 2020, a young mother was assaulted with rocks in front of her toddler and continued to be targeted weeks following the incident.

While in court, the victim of the assault allowed her mother to speak on her behalf.

“She has always had a soft heart [for Breanna],” the victim’s mother stated emotionally. Since high school, the victim and Smith have had a steady friendship, and both women have children around the same age, allowing their connection to grow.

In high school, the victim was jumped by Smith more than once, said the mother This incident resulted in the permanent removal of the victim from the school.

The victim’s mother notes that the school begged for her daughter, an honors student, to return – her mother would not allow it out of fear for her daughter’s safety.

Following this incident, another assault occurred at Smith’s apartment. The victim had spent the night attempting to rekindle the friendship. Sometime during the evening, the victim left the property with her son.

With her son in the stroller, the victim slammed Smith’s front door shut. Smith accused the victim of being disrespectful and proceeded to assault her, beating her in the head with rocks, knocking the stroller over, and pulling the victim’s hair out, all while in front of her own child.

The victim’s mother notes that her daughter’s head was “busted open in several places” and that her grandson was harmed during the fall of the stroller.

Threats were also made on the victim’s property. The car window was smashed into, resulting in a $200 replacement fee and the victim’s son’s diaper bag was thrown over the fence into the neighbor’s yard.

The victim’s mother makes it clear that she believes Smith is a “sociopath” and that she is “sick of [her].”

The victim and her mother requested an additional 37 days to be added onto the original 365-day sentence, with anger management and parental guidance classes.

Assistant Public Defender Teresa Huang told the court that Smith had remorse, even though she may not show it in the courtroom. Smith had resolved this case at a very early stage, abiding by CPO with no reports of her having contact with the victim since the complaint was made. Additionally, Smith had made all court appearances and wanted to plea to the charges and take the deal.

Judge Michael A. Savage was not convinced, agreeing with the victim’s mother in that Smith’s sentence is not long enough and that she is a potential threat to her own children and the community.

He rejected the plea bargain and sentenced her to 402 days in jail. A check of Smith’s rap sheet shows she faced assault charges in 2017 and 2018. They were dismissed both times.

