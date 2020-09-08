Yolo County Democratic Party Endorses 2020 Election Candidates & Ballot Measure

Davis, Calif.- The Yolo County Democratic Party (YCDP) has endorsed its slate of 2020 candidates and a ballot measure for local races.

As the first election to follow the 2019 redistricting effort in Davis, and with both our state and country still on the rebound from the policies of the current Republican administration, 2020 is a crucial year for Californians to keep Democrats in office. After an extensive interview process, the YCDP has determined each candidate as an excellent and highly qualified representative for the city. All Democratic candidates have a strong background in Democratic activism and uphold the values the YCDP seeks in local leaders.

2020 YCDP Endorsed Candidates & Ballot Measure:

Davis City Council – District 2 Dillan Horton

Davis City Council – District 3 Lucas Frerichs

Davis City Council – District 5 Josh Chapman

Davis Unified School District – Trustee Area 3 Cecilia Escamilla-Greenwald

Davis Unified School District – At-Large No recommendation

Los Rios Community College – Trustee Area 4 Kelly Wilkerson

Measure B City of Davis – Support

Considering all public health and safety precautions, YCDP has a coordinated Democratic campaign headquarters that is a staging ground for continuing the effort of supporting all of the endorsed campaigns. Throughout the Primary and General Elections, the YCDP will be working with all of the Democratic endorsed candidates to ensure that California stays blue.

The YCDP will be partnering with our endorsed candidates through their election cycles to ensure that California stays blue. Considering all public health and safety precautions, YCDP’s Headquarters are at 617 G Street in Davis. Please contact Lily Starling at 530.564.2400 for more information.