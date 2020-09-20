Yolo Supervisor 4th District Candidate Positions on Measure B

(The following was submitted by a member of the public).

From Yolo County Supervisor District 4 – Jim Provenza – 9/18/2020



“While I support the generation of jobs and taxes, I have not supported this project generally or otherwise. In fact, I have publicly stated that I have concerns about the project and have also expressed these concerns to both the public and the developer. There is a reason I have not taken a position on this project yet. The county’s role is to approve or reject the annexation of the land into the city. Even if the project is approved by the voters, the county can stop the project by saying NO to annexation. I have been advised that taking a public position on the ballot measure could create a conflict for me on the annexation vote.

The county has raised the issue of traffic and road impact, loss of AG land, possible negative impact on county revenue and other issues in discussions regarding annexation. Rest assured that, regardless of the outcome of the election, annexation will not go forward if the concerns raised by the county are not resolved.”

From Candidate for Yolo County Supervisor District 4 – Linda Deos – 9/18/2020

“As you know, Measure B is currently a city of Davis issue, and not under the purview of the County at the moment. Measure B gives Davis voters the chance to decide whether they want this project to move forward, and your voices will very much be at the forefront of any decisions I am asked to make. I do know that, as I have walked my entire district and spoken with residents, housing affordability is a major priority. With the median home price nearing $800,000, this is quite understandable.

That said, unlike my opponent, I have not accepted any donations from the developer of this particular project. I do have some specific concerns about this developer based on past projects done within the developers family that over-promised and under delivered on items of community import. These included critical things like the amount of affordable housing that was promised compared to what ended up being built, a lack of traffic mitigation, and green spaces/parks that never materialized.”