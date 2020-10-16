16 Charges Not Biggest Problem Facing Defendant – ‘Safe’ Plea Sought

By Kianna Anvari

WOODLAND — Facing 12 misdemeanor and four felony charges, Jose Indalopez must wait in custody to make a plea. Because even all those charges are not his biggest problem.

Indalopez called into Yolo County Superior Court’s Zoom for his pre-trial conference from the Monroe Detention Center in Yolo County, assisted by Spanish language interpreter Missy Evans.

Deputy Public Defender Monica Brushia told Judge Paul K. Richardson that an offer has been made for an immigration safe plea to avoid the defendant’s deportation.

Brushia said that she is working with Deputy District Attorney Michael Vroman to see if services can be provided for Indalopez.

“We do not want a repeat performance of activity from him,” Brushia said, in reference to charges against Indalopez, who was arrested on suspicion of burglary and indecent exposure in September of this year. He is also facing charges for vehicle theft and hotel room vandalism.

The defense requested a continuance for two weeks, but Vroman reminded the court that they would be nearing the 60th day. Brushia then advised Indalopez that it would be in his best interest to enter a general time waiver and he agreed.

Details are still to be finalized as well as the defendant’s court dates.

