Art Exhibit To Commemorate And Honor BIPOC Civil Rights Leaders and Female Victims Of Police Brutality 

in: Breaking News, City of Davis, Letters and Brief Announcements
DAVIS, CA (October 3, 2020) – Women in Leadership Davis (WiLD) is hosting an art walk on Friday, October 9, 2020 in downtown Davis from 5 – 8 pm. Titled Art.In.Action, this event will exhibit art work created to recognize of African American Women heroes in the fight for voting rights and victims of police brutality.  The art was originally created as a companion to a march recognizing the centennial of women winning the right to vote and the 55th anniversary of the Voting Rights Act.

Dzokerayi Minya, Co-Founder of WiLD, co-owner of ZimCuisine, and founder of Tese Foundation, stated about her vision for the art:  “We need to put faces to the names of Black Women who have been victims of police brutality as well as Black women who led the civil rights movement and brought the Voting Rights act into being. This is why this installation is so powerful. We hoped families could view all of this art and take the conversation home about how past and current laws affect Black families and in particular Black women.”

The gallery sites are The Paint Chip at E Street Plaza, Armadillo Music, The Avid Reader, and the walkway at the Davis Commons (old site of Mikuni’s, soon-to-be home of Burma Eats).

Women in Leadership, Davis (WiLD) supports women leaders, specifically African American women and other Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC). WiLD uses a three-pronged approach to develop and mentor women of all ages: Embrace women poised to enter leadership roles through logistical and community support, Empower young women to pursue leadership roles through community activities and direct support as needed, and Educate our community and bring awareness to systemic barriers to success facing women of marginalized groups through community events.

Donations are requested to support the art walk artists and future WiLD development and mentorship programs. Donations can be made via Venmo using the following link: https://venmo.com/WiLDEvents-Davis

Questions regarding the event should be directed to Sarah Zimmerman at szmodotti@gmail.com.

 

