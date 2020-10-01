Breaking News
CDCR Reports 2 More COVID-19 Deaths This Week, Population Remains Steady at 100,000 – Breaking Down COVID-19 in CDCR

Breaking News, Civil Rights, Health Issues, State of California
As of October 1, there have been 14,372 confirmed cases of COVID-19 throughout the CDCR system. Of those cases, 12,022 have been resolved while 1,851 remain active in custody.

  • CA State Prison Corcoran (COR) no longer has any active cases. 98.8% of cases have been resolved there.
  • CA Rehabilitation Center (CRC) resolved 101 cases overnight. 
  • Valley State Prison (VSP) continues to test the highest –– 76% of its population in the last two weeks. High Desert State Prison (HDSP) has tested the least –– only 6% of its population.

Note: The definition of tested aligns with that prescribed by Johns Hopkins University. The tested count reported by a facility includes the total number of tests for which results have returned and not the total number of tests administered.

Source: The California Department of Corrections & Rehabilitation (CDCR) reports COVID-19 information through a daily dashboard that is accessible here – https://www.cdcr.ca.gov/covid19/population-status-tracking/.

Reporting by Julietta Bisharyan, Nick Gardner & Aparna Komarla

