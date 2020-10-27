City Kicks Off Housing Element Update with a Virtual Workshop

The City of Davis is hosting a Housing Needs Virtual Workshop for the public to learn about and share their input on the Housing Element Update.

Join the City of Davis for a Housing Needs Virtual Workshop where participants can provide their feedback on current and future housing for a safe and livable community. Participants can join the virtual workshop on Thursday, Nov. 12 from 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

The 2021-2029 Housing Element will outline the programs, policies and strategies needed to promote the development of safe, accessible, and diverse housing for households of all income levels in the City. It will also help to identify the housing needs of Davis residents and ensure that current and future housing sites meet those housing needs.

The City invites participants to learn about and provide their input for the Housing Element Update. Community members can join the Housing Needs Virtual Workshop on Thursday, Nov. 12 at 5:30 p.m. by going to: www.bit.ly/DavisHousingNeeds

Community members are also encouraged to RSVP for the virtual workshop by going to: housingneeds.eventbrite.com

For more information about the 2021-2029 Housing Element Update, go to: www.bit.ly/DavisHousingElement

Questions about the Housing Needs Virtual Workshop can be directed to Romi Pal at: sromipal@aimconsultingco.com