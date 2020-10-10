Breaking News
Home
Breaking News

Co-Defendants Plead No Contest in $6,000 Burglary Case – 1 to Prison, 1 Headed Home

Posted by
Date:
in: Breaking News, Court Watch, Yolo County
Leave a comment
82 Views
Share:

By Victoria Lembesis

WOODLAND – A couple of admitted burglars pleaded no contest here in Yolo County Superior Court Thursday—one is headed back to prison, and the other will be released on probation.

Juan Hernandez faced burglary and a weapons charge, and Sabrina Ornelas was accused of burglary and grand theft.

Outside of this co-defendant case, Ornelas was also charged with grand theft of a firearm from a burglary on April 15. She is also accused of driving with a co-conspirator to a location in Yolo County on March 8, where they entered a tool shed and stole $1,000 worth of items.

Hernandez was pulled over by a Yolo County Sheriff, who found a loaded firearm illegally in the front seat, that was not registered to Hernandez.

On April 16, Ornelas drove to a residence in Yolo County and stole $6,000 worth of electronics. Later that day, she asked Hernandez to return to the property to help her steal more items.

Hernandez’s private attorney, Jim Granucci, noted, “To make the record perfectly clear, my client never entered the residence; he was the driver.”

Both co-defendants pleaded no contest.

Ornelas is already on felony probation, which adds an extra eight months to her term to make her total term six years in prison.

Hernandez will be placed on probation instead of being sentenced to state prison.

Sentencing is set for Nov. 5 for Ornelas and sentencing for Hernandez has been set for Nov. 17.

To sign up for our new newsletter – Everyday Injustice – https://tinyurl.com/yyultcf9

Support our work – to become a sustaining at $5 – $10- $25 per month hit the link:

Share:
Tags:

About The Author

The Vanguard Court Watch operates in Yolo, Sacramento and Sacramento Counties with a mission to monitor and report on court cases. Anyone interested in interning at the Courthouse or volunteering to monitor cases should contact the Vanguard at info(at)davisvanguard(dot)org - please email info(at)davisvanguard(dot)org if you find inaccuracies in this report.

Related posts

Leave a Reply

About Us

Davis Vanguard logo

The Vanguard provides the Davis Community with incisive in-depth coverage of local government on a wide variety of issues. Since 2006, The Vanguard has provided Davis and Yolo County with some of the best groundbreaking news coverage on local government and policy issues affecting our city, our schools, the county, and the Sacramento Region.

Twitter

Quick Links

Contact Us

The People's Vanguard of Davis
PO Box 4715
Davis, CA 95617

Phone: (916) 970-3131


Follow Us


Email Sign-Up

Search the site

X Close

Newsletter Sign-Up

X Close

Monthly Subscriber Sign-Up

Enter the maximum amount you want to pay each month
$ USD
Sign up for