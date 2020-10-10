Co-Defendants Plead No Contest in $6,000 Burglary Case – 1 to Prison, 1 Headed Home

By Victoria Lembesis

WOODLAND – A couple of admitted burglars pleaded no contest here in Yolo County Superior Court Thursday—one is headed back to prison, and the other will be released on probation.

Juan Hernandez faced burglary and a weapons charge, and Sabrina Ornelas was accused of burglary and grand theft.

Outside of this co-defendant case, Ornelas was also charged with grand theft of a firearm from a burglary on April 15. She is also accused of driving with a co-conspirator to a location in Yolo County on March 8, where they entered a tool shed and stole $1,000 worth of items.

Hernandez was pulled over by a Yolo County Sheriff, who found a loaded firearm illegally in the front seat, that was not registered to Hernandez.

On April 16, Ornelas drove to a residence in Yolo County and stole $6,000 worth of electronics. Later that day, she asked Hernandez to return to the property to help her steal more items.

Hernandez’s private attorney, Jim Granucci, noted, “To make the record perfectly clear, my client never entered the residence; he was the driver.”

Both co-defendants pleaded no contest.

Ornelas is already on felony probation, which adds an extra eight months to her term to make her total term six years in prison.

Hernandez will be placed on probation instead of being sentenced to state prison.

Sentencing is set for Nov. 5 for Ornelas and sentencing for Hernandez has been set for Nov. 17.

