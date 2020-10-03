Commentary: The Elephant – Part II

by Tia Will

I wanted to post this as a comment to David’s article on 10/3/20. It was too large, thus this article.

I have posted a timeline as posted on Twitter of the events surrounding the public’s notification of Donald Trump’s positive COVID-19 test. I have not verified them all, but there are plenty of confirmatory reports available online.

I would encourage everyone to read this timeline and draw their own conclusions. My comments will be limited to only these individuals and this timeline without any consideration of actions preceding this timeline. Trump and all his associates knew the potential severity of this disease. They knew the means of transmission. They had multiple opportunities to comply with the guidelines and safety standards set by various venues and jurisdictions, and they knew the responsibility to notify potential contacts. They ignored all of these precautions. I have worked through 4 previous epidemics. I am currently trained as a COVID-19 case investigator. Based on that experience and current training, the words that come to mind for me are: Reckless endangerment.

