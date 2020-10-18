Convicted Man Will Miss Doctor Visit – Heads Straight to Prison, Per Judge Savage

By Danae Snell

SACRAMENTO – The next doctor defendant Abel Elizondo will sees won’t be his current doctor, with whom he had an appointment Nov. 4, but instead with medical personnel made available through the state prison system after he was sentenced and went into custody Friday in Sacramento County Superior Court.

Defendant Elizondo was charged with discharging a firearm at an “inhabited dwelling house, occupied building, occupied motor vehicle, occupied aircraft, inhabited housecar.”

The defendant’s attorney, Assistant Public Defender Eliza Hook, spoke on behalf of her client, requesting “a continuance based on some outstanding medical needs.”

Hook informed the court that her client “sustained a severe injury three years ago, which has caused some complications to his body.” This injury resulted in the need for a shunt—which could lead to paralysis if it moves.

About five months ago the defendant went to the hospital “due to spitting out a large amount of blood.” According to the defendant, “There was some concern that it had something to do with the shunt and it needs to get that rechecked.”

However, he has been unable to address this concern because “there were some issues with his medical insurance that only now have been resolved and so he now has an appointment for November 4—which will allow him to know what follow-up care he needs and any referrals. ”

The defense’s request was to allow her client to “remain out of custody to attend that appointment and determine what follow-up care is necessary.”

Judge Michael A. Savage denied this request, after stating, “He has been out of custody far too long, today is the day.”

Judge Savage proceeded to sentence defendant Elizondo’s to “state prison for the low term of three years.”

After serving his term, the defendant will be placed on four years of parole; however, if any violations occur, he can “face up to 180 days in custody for each violation.”

