Defendant Bail in Domestic Violence Case Stays at $1 Million

By Julian Navarro

SACRAMENTO – A Sacramento man, hoping his bail would be reduced to $150,000, saw it remain at $1 million after a Sacramento County Superior Court judge noted the defendant allegedly threw the mother of his soon-to-be child to the ground and assaulted her with a firearm.

On Oct 4, Leon Brown was arrested for corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant and possession of a firearm as a felon. On this date Brown allegedly threw the victim to the ground and used a firearm to threaten her life.

Defense Counsel Sameera Ali started her bail motion hearing by advising the court that Brown is expecting the birth of a child and that the defendant resides in Sacramento, suggesting that the defendant would be able to appear in court if he would be released out on bail.

Brown has stated that he would not have any contact with the alleged victim in the case of being released. The defendant also admitted to his prior strike in 2016.

On the day of the incident, the victim stated that she found out Brown was having an affair so she attempted to call him to confront him, but the defendant blocked her on his phone. The victim then texted Brown she was throwing all of his stuff outside their apartment. Allegedly, Brown came home and told the victim he was “going to kill her and the baby.”

The victim said Brown grabbed her $1,000 phone, and threw it. He then threw her to the ground and kicked her on the side three times as he pointed a gun at her and asked if she wanted to die. Once the police arrived at the scene they did find a gun but it was found in the freezer.

In the police report, it was stated that the victim had a scrape on her knee.

Defense Counsel Ali stated that her client Brown couldn’t afford the bail that was set at $500,000, he could only afford $150,000 bail. Also, she said that Brown wouldn’t possess any firearms, would have no contact with the victim, and that he would be present at his court date if his bail were reduced.

Deputy District Attorney Rona Filippini opposed reducing bail, because of how recent the prior strike against Brown is—2016, and that he was sentenced to prison for two years for robbery. In addition, Brown was in possession of a stolen firearm which just occurred in August—that same firearm was the one allegedly used in the most recent incident.

Contrary to this, defender Ali and her department contacted the alleged victim, who said that nothing physical ever happened between her and Brown on that night, adding “she said a lot of stuff to the cops that night and none of that was true,” and that the reason why she said it was because she was upset that Brown was having an affair.

The victim also stated that she isn’t currently fearful of Brown and that she doesn’t (want) him to be prosecuted.

Judge Scott L. Tedmon stated that, based on the alleged facts which the court has to consider, the court found the current bail of $1 million to be appropriate—given Brown’s prior criminal history, that he was on parole, and that he presents a danger to the community and the victim. The motion to reduce bail was denied. Further proceedings will be held on Nov. 24, at 8:30 a.m.

