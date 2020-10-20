Defendant Refuses to Appear, DDA Refuses to Proceed

By Hannah Skepner

SACRAMENTO – Defendant Kenny Goldman refused to appear before Sacramento County Superior Court Judge Deborah Lobre Monday, where he faces three charges, including battery against a person with bodily injury, assault with a deadly weapon, and resisting or obstructing a peace officer.

Assistant Public Defender Karri Iyama noted that Goldman had refused to meet with her, and she had gotten all of her information from conferring with the private attorney who was previously representing him.

Ms. Iyama said she could not stipulate that the defendant had been advised of his rights, because she had never been able to meet with him.

After a brief recess, she came back, noting that her supervisor thought it okay to proceed, despite the situation.

In contrast, however, Deputy District Attorney Sylvia La Rosa had done the same, and her supervisor indicated that, in fact, it was not okay to continue with court Monday.

She noted that the DA was willing to give Ms. Iyama and the defendant one more chance to meet and confer regarding the matters; however, if he does not agree to be present at the next hearing date, an extraction order would have to be issued by the district attorney’s office.

In response to this, the public defender rejected the idea of an extraction order, saying, in regard to the defendant, “he is not well” and that such an order would create a worse situation.

However, despite her concerns, Judge Lobre considered this to be the best option, and set a new hearing date of Nov. 4, where Goldman will hopefully be present.

