Defendant Strives to Beat His Drug Addiction Through ‘Progress House’

By Julian Navarro

WOODLAND – There some success stories to report from criminal courts. And maybe this was one of them.

Vincent Jiron, appearing in Yolo County Superior Court Thursday, has been recently released from the criminal justice system and claims he is trying to improve his life by not using illegal controlled substances.

The report card came back passing and above to the court.

Jiron has been part of the addiction intervention court to deal with the addiction that has made his life more than a little difficult.

Judge Richardson asked the probation officer how the defendant is doing at Progress House, an addiction treatment program. The probation officer in charge of Jiron said that he has done surprisingly well given the situation.

The officer added that Jiron has been taking his treatment “seriously,” in an attempt to show the court that he is willing to try to fight his addiction. Judge Richardson said he was pleased to hear that Jiron was “taking the right steps to improve his life.”

Due to financial circumstances Jiron is living at the Progress House for the time being and he is expected to be there for a while. The judge then agreed to waive fines and fees.

Jiron was required to serve a period of 364 days with a credit of 383 plus 382 which equals 765 days of credits. This means that he has already served his time and then some.

Judge Richardson had also sentenced Jiron to complete a mandatory residential treatment program no less than 90 days with the addition of completing a mental health treatment program. Lastly, Jiron needs to comply with the meditation that was given to him by his physician.

In addition, Jiron can’t use or possess any alcohol or be around a business that serves or sells any alcohol. Also, he cannot be in possession of illegal controlled substances or be around someone who is known to use controlled substances.

The attorney doesn’t want to charge Jiron for his services so the defense attorney fees will be waived. A criminal protective order was put in place – in short, Jiron can’t harass his victim. In addition, when he does contact the victim she can record the conversation for her protection.

Judge Richardson also sentenced the defendant to three years of felony formal probation.

