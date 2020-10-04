Defense Attorney Makes Pitch But Attempted Murder Suspect Held No Bail in Jail

By Hannah Skepner

SACRAMENTO – Defendant Abdul Jones faced Judge Patrick Marlette for arraignment in Sacramento County Superior Court on charges of attempted murder and unlawful possession of a loaded firearm.

But even a top notch private defense attorney and law professor could not get him out of jail.

The allegations state that on September 6, Jones unlawfully attempted to murder the victim, causing her great bodily injury after personally discharging a loaded firearm. This act occurred while he was out of bail on another offense.

In attempted murder cases, it is customary to hold the defendant in custody with no bail. However, during the arraignment, private defense attorney Linda Parisi asked Judge Marlette to consider allowing bail on this matter because Jones was 18 years old with no prior record.

According to her, the defendant has a very strong support system in his family, and has been connected with an organization called Brother to Brother to help him become a productive member of society.

Through this program, Jones has been provided aid in receiving his GED, and has been placed on a path to employment with a nonprofit organization, said Parisi, adding that Brother to Brother has a mental health program for the defendant in which he will receive different counseling services including anger management, and he received a mentor to guide him.

Parisi requested bail to be set at $200,000.

Deputy District Attorney Gregory Hayes jumped in to express his concern in that the nature and circumstances of this case demonstrate that there should be no bail.

He said Jones and his girlfriend were in their car, when they cut off the alleged victim, who proceeded to flip them off.

At this point, the DDA stated, the defendant began to chase the victim, pulling out a firearm, and from point blank range out the window, discharged 11 shots. Jones hit the victim four times, and she had to be taken to the UC Davis Medical Center.

These incidents were all at a time in which Jones was already out on bail for a prior case. After hearing the information provided by DDA Hayes, Judge Marlette decided to hold the defendant at no bail and the case will be heard again on Oct. 15 in Department 63.

To sign up for our new newsletter – Everyday Injustice – https://tinyurl.com/yyultcf9

Support our work – to become a sustaining at $5 – $10- $25 per month hit the link: