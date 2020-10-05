Breaking News
Everyday Injustice Podcast Episode 79: Davis Community Policing Discussion

Davis Police Car
Davis Police Car

Everyday Injustice sat down with four individuals in the community of Davis, California, looking to make changes to policing at the local level. The participants: Morgan Poindexter, Aarthi Sekar, Lupita Torres, and Dillan Horton. The discussion ranged from data on racial profiling, race and policing, to alternative models—defunding the police, reimagining policing and CAHOOTS.

To sign up for our new newsletter – Everyday Injustice – https://tinyurl.com/yyultcf9

Support our work – to become a sustaining at $5 – $10- $25 per month hit the link:

Disclaimer: the views expressed by guest writers are strictly those of the author and may not reflect the views of the Vanguard, its editor, or its editorial board.

