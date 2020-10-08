Breaking News
Everyday Injustice Podcast Episode 80: Ben Pogue Runs for Solicitor in South Carolina

Ben Pogue is a candidate for the Ninth Circuit Solicitor in South Carolina, representing Charleston and Berkley Counties. He is looking to bring reform and accountability to the criminal justice system. During the interview he talked about the prosecutor’s office’s failure to bring accountability in the police killing of unarmed Walter Scott, whom he said the solicitor “blamed for his own murder.”

