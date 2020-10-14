Everyday Injustice Podcast Episode 81: Dan Quart Runs for Manhattan DA

Dan Quart has been in the NY State Assembly for nearly a decade. Now he is among many running for the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office, a position currently held by Cy Vance, but it is unknown if by 2021, he will seek another turn. In the meantime, Quart is positioning himself as a reformer on a variety of issues which he discusses on Everyday Injustice.

