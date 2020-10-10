Father Threatens to Hurt His Children with Kitchen Knife during Fight with Mother

By Alana Bleimann

SACRAMENTO – A man faces trial—it is alleged he violently attacked his partner and threatened to hurt his children—following his preliminary hearing Thursday in Sacramento County Superior Court.

On August 12 of this year, prior to the arrival of Officer Morgan Becker, defendant Sidney Wallace is accused of assaulting his family—his partner and his two children—using his hands and a common kitchen knife, inside of their shared apartment.

Although no harm came from the knife itself, the children were left with visible injuries and swollen red marks on their bodies.

Defendant Wallace, who faces three felonies, including assault with a deadly weapon and assault on a cohabitant/partner, and one misdemeanor, is being represented by Assistant Public Defender Eliza Hook.

Deputy District Attorney Stephanie Maroun explained to the court the circumstances of the incident, including that Wallace and his partner often play-fought in their bedroom, but on this particular day, the fighting apparently got too out of hand.

With boxing gloves on, Wallace play-fought with his partner until, out of nowhere it seemed, actual blows were being thrown, about 10 according to Becker, who added that the partner said “stop” several times and Wallace would not. No lasting injuries or marks were left on his partner’s body.

An argument broke out between them, promoting the two children to enter the bedroom, confused and worried for their mother.

According to the police report and testimony, the son, age 12, and daughter, age 14, tried to get between Wallace and his partner to end the arguing and hitting, and then Wallace allegedly starting hitting the children. And brought out a knife.

Allegedly, Wallace beat the young girl on her buttocks and the boy in his face approximately 12 times, said the officer, who said he observed five welts on the young girl who said she “didn’t know what for” her dad was harming her.

During a private conversation with the boy, who was crying and unstable, officer Becker noticed swelling and a lot of redness on the right side of his face.

The boy explained that “[his dad] has a knife in an overhand overhead position type grips then change it to underhand grip,” and told him he was going to “f—him up.” At the same time, Wallace was holding his son tightly by the shoulders, eventually leading to a dislocation.

Wallace’s partner also noted that she was afraid for her life and the lives of her children.

Then, at some point during the altercation, Wallace dropped the knife and ran out the front door of the apartment.

Wallace’s partner threw the kitchen knife in the dishwasher and immediately called 911. Officer Becker and additional law enforcement made it to the apartment complex about seven minutes after the emergency call.

Law enforcement surrounded the apartment and an outside shack that was connected to the complex. Becker and the enforcement team continuously shouted for Wallace to exit the shack, but he did not. Eventually, they figured out Wallace was not located in that area.

Judge Trena Burger-Plavan found Wallace should stand trial for all charges, and set a further proceeding for later in October.

