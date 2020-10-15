Free Webinar: October 26, Downtown Davis Plan Panel Discussion, Noon

On October 29, the city of Davis will hold a digital public scoping meeting and seek input and comments from the public about a proposed EIR for the Downtown Davis Specific Plan and Associated Form-Based Code.

On October 26 at noon, the Davis Vanguard will hold a free webinar where panelists will discuss their thoughts and react to the Davis Downtown Plan. Members of the public will have a chance to ask questions.

The webinar will be held from noon to 1:30. Please sign up to register.

Panelists so far:

Meg Arnold, Chair DPAC

Heather Caswell, Business Owner

Matt Kowta, Consultant

Eric Roe, Business Owner and Member DPAC

Register in advance for this webinar:

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_jZ0PnMvPTnmu8tVEdwMUxQ

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.