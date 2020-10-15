Breaking News
Free Webinar: October 26, Downtown Davis Plan Panel Discussion, Noon

Posted by
Date:
in: Breaking News, City of Davis, Downtown
(1) Comment
On October 29, the city of Davis will hold a digital public scoping meeting and seek input and comments from the public about a proposed EIR for the Downtown Davis Specific Plan and Associated Form-Based Code.

On October 26 at noon, the Davis Vanguard will hold a free webinar where panelists will discuss their thoughts and react to the Davis Downtown Plan. Members of the public will have a chance to ask questions.

The webinar will be held from noon to 1:30. Please sign up to register.

Panelists so far:

Meg Arnold, Chair DPAC
Heather Caswell, Business Owner
Matt Kowta, Consultant
Eric Roe, Business Owner and Member DPAC

Register in advance for this webinar:

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_jZ0PnMvPTnmu8tVEdwMUxQ

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.

One thought on “Free Webinar: October 26, Downtown Davis Plan Panel Discussion, Noon”

  1. Matt Williams

    I believe this is a very good idea, and strongly suggest that Mark West be added to the panel.  Mark has the perspective of (1)a Davis business owner, (2) a City Council candidate, and (3) a person very knowledgable and conversant on the January 1, 1965 Davis Core Area Plan Supplement produced by Livingston and Blayney City and Regional Planners subsequent to the adoption of the Core Area Plan in December 1961.

