Guest Commentary: 30 Downtown Business Sign Petition Opposing Measure B

by Heather Caswell

The following signed petition was sent to the Davis Downtown Business Association (DDBA) by a group of downtown business owners expressing concern that the DDBA issued a statement in support of Measure B and asking that that statement of support be rescinded until the full DDBA membership can be polled in an open, transparent, and democratic manner.

Be Bold – Be an Agent of Change! – A Petition Opposing Measure B and DISC

We believe the heart and soul of Davis is our downtown core. And we believe we must protect it and nurture it to realize its long term, sustainable potential. We support he Downtown Development Plan as a viable means to rejuvenate and enhance the businesses and livability of the downtown core.

We also believe the development of the Davis Innovation and Sustainability Campus (DISC) on the far east side of Davis, with 2.6 million sq ft of commercial space including 100,000 sq. ft. of retail space and 160,000 sq. ft. of hotel and meeting space, will siphon business tenants and merchant customers away from our downtown coreadversely affecting affecting its viability and vitality.

We therefore are opposed to Measure B which seeks to approve the annexation of prime farmland into the City and the construction of the massive DISC project.

Respectfully submitted by the following Downtown Merchants of Davis:

Avid Reader Bizarro World Comic Bookstore Cloud Forest Cafe Couleurs Vives Art Studio/Gallery Creme de la Creme Gift Shop Cultivae Frozen Yoghurt Farmers Kitchen Cafe Generations Family Footwear Himalaya Gifts John Natsoulas Gallery Skin Renewal Center MyLand Nails and Spa Natural Food Works Newsbeat Optical Phases Pinkadot Boutique Pomegranete Spa Sanctuary Salon Sarah’s Alterations and Eco Cleaners Shu Shu’s Clothing and Accessories Sole Desire Shoes Studio 355 Tea List The Hotdogger The Mustard Seed The Wardrobe Tibet Nepal Gift Shop Treehouse Vintage Yeti Restaurant Z-1 Properties

