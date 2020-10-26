Gunnigle Charges AZ County Attorney Allister Adel Fails to Address Lack of Diversity in Workplace

By Alana Bleimann

PHOENIX – Over the past few days Maricopa County Attorney’s office has faced backlash for Allister Adel’s decision to ignore the racial disparities in the office and in the legal system at large at a time when critics note the U.S. legal system has often failed to hire diverse staff.

For Phoenix prosecutor Adel, her “first priority as a prosecutor is to do justice.”

Although this rhetoric is promising and encouraging, Adel fails to put her words into tangible actions for the people of Maricopa County.

For Maricopa County, Adel has taken the critical step in acknowledging the lack of diversity and inclusion in the attorney offices, but has not gone any further to take action, according to Democratic nominee for Maricopa County Attorney, and Adel’s opponent, Julie Gunnigle.

Adel has been appointed into the position for over 13 months, but has yet to follow through on any plans to increase diversity in the workplace, charges Gunnigle.

She even hides behind conversations with the African American Christian Clergy Coalition (AACCC) to justify her alleged plans for inclusion, the challenger said.

When questioned about her views on racial disparities in our current legal system, Adel mentioned past and current conversations with the AACCC. No other written or verbal plans have been made.

With Maricopa County citizens, and American citizens at large, craving criminal justice reform now more than ever, Adel’s justification for reformation and the ignorance of “any substantive reforms’ is not enough, insisted the Gunnigle campaign.

Gunnigle plans to transform the system with diversity and inclusion, something she says Adel has failed to do since her appointment.

