Letter: Davisites Organizing to Protect the Results of the 2020 Election

by Vera Sandronsky

Many of us locally and throughout the country have become increasingly concerned that there might be a post-election crisis scenario where Trump prematurely declares victory and tries to stop counting votes before they are all counted, any time from election night onward. Another post-election crisis scenario is where Trump loses the election but refuses to concede. These scenarios would be an undemocratic power grab, also called a coup. In other countries we have seen how nonviolent mass protests are effective in preventing this power grab.

There are steps we can all take now to educate ourselves about what to do to protect our democracy. Protect the Results is a nonpartisan effort and not focused on a particular candidate. For information about local efforts and to get involved, please contact Indivisible Yolo at https://indivisibleyolo.org

The need to become informed and involved is urgent since the election is less than a week away.

Indivisible Yolo is coordinating with two national coalitions: Protect the Results at https://protecttheresults.com/ and Choose Democracy at https://choosedemocracy.us/ Both of these national coalitions have helpful training resources and additional information about how to get involved now.

Ordinary citizens need to stand up to protect our democracy—for ourselves, for our children and grandchildren, and for future generations.

NOTE: Local groups, as part of the nationwide coalitions, have already planned a gathering in the evening of Wednesday November 4th after the election to hopefully celebrate a successful and fair election, or protest if a coup takes place, i.e. negating of the results by voter suppression or an early end to vote counting (think 2000 Florida). Get information at Indivisible Yolo above so you can be informed of this and other events. Voting problems may not manifest themselves in California, but local groups elsewhere in US may need our support.

Vera Sabdronsky is a Davis resident.

