Letter: Support for Deos

by Elizabeth Lasensky

I live in Rancho Yolo, a senior community in east Davis, and I strongly endorse Linda Deos for County Supervisor. She has been incredibly responsive and informative for me in helping to engage and inform my community of seniors, and she will provide that sort of leadership that I think our county needs at this time.

Linda is the forward thinking, engaged and receptive leader that we need on our Board of Supervisors. In my many dealings with Linda, whether as an invaluable ear on senior issues, as a candidate for city council walking in my Rancho Yolo community, an attendee of the same rallies supporting progressive causes, an advocate for sustainable practices and transparent governance, an insightful and informed speaker at commission, council or board meetings, or a caring listener, she has been a forceful, energetic and welcomed presence.

We are in need of a new voice, a voice that will make room for those who have not been included in our county’s conversations. We need a new direction, one that includes all of our residents and neighborhoods, not just some. We need a supervisor who is engaged with and connected to her community. We need a representative who can lead us into the future, not keep us in the past.

Linda has the voice, the leadership, the skills and the commitment to lead Yolo County. I urge you to vote for Linda Deos for County Supervisor.

Elizabeth Lasensky is a Davis resident.