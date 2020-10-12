Letter: Yes on Measure B for Environmental and Fiscal Sustainability

by Chris Soderquist

I am writing in support of Measure B and the Davis Innovation and Sustainability Campus (DISC). I have resided in Davis for more than forty years and have been involved in advancing clean energy and environmental sustainability for most of my professional life. I support DISC because of the environmental and fiscal sustainability it will bring to our community, and respectfully request you join me.

The City of Davis faces significant long-term fiscal challenges; we cannot continue to provide the services and amenities that buoy our community’s high quality of life. To support these in the future, responsible economic development is imperative. Indeed, this need was the genesis for DISC when the City of Davis requested proposals for innovation centers in 2014. At buildout, DISC will generate more than $5 million in annual surplus to the City of Davis and $1.3 million in new revenue to DJUSD, without raising taxes.

What’s more, DISC will create many new jobs in research and development focused industries like ag-tech, bioscience, and clean energy. Think of friends, family and neighbors who live in Davis and, due to a lack of viable employment opportunities, commute to Sacramento or the Bay Area; they would love to bike to work. DISC creates these opportunities in industries working to advance the human condition and environmental sustainability.

DISC itself also advances environmental sustainability in tangible and important ways. It will be the first project of its kind in the nation powered by 100% renewable energy. It builds upon and continues Davis’ legacy in environmental sustainability by including bioswales to capture stormwater runoff, all-electric housing, and the largest concentration of electric vehicle charging stations in Davis. DISC also provides $77.5 million in funding to advance sustainable transportation in Davis and will create an annual fund of at least $250,000 to support transit, and bicycle and pedestrian infrastructure.

In consideration of Measure B, please apply logic, common sense and foresight for future generations. A yes vote for Measure B will increase Davis’ fiscal and environmental sustainability, and will enrich the quality of life we enjoy. Please visit www.davisforb.com to learn more.

Chris Soderquist is Owner of Repower Yolo

