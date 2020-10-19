Breaking News
Home
Breaking News

Man Stuck in Limbo Due to Pandemic-caused Transportation Issues Wins Resentencing

Posted by
Date:
in: Breaking News, Court Watch, Sacramento Region
Leave a comment
18 Views
Share:

By Josué Monroy

SACRAMENTO – A man sentenced to state prison last August has not yet been transferred out from Sacramento County jail to prison because of the COVID-19 pandemic, leaving him in limbo for months without receiving any in-custody time credit.

Lathaniel Burries came before Judge Michael A. Savage in Sacramento County Superior Court last week asking to be resentenced at a later date, a move that would change his incarcerated status back to that of an unsentenced person, and make him eligible for time credit accrual. The motion was filed by his attorney, Russell Miller.

“He’s asked the court to do something a little bit unusual, which is to recall a sentence. Because [Burries] has not been transported, he has not been able to take advantage of custody credits that he would otherwise be accruing,” explained Judge Savage.

Sentencing judges have a 120-day window in which they can recall a defendant’s sentence, according to California Penal Code 1170.

The judge indicated that he was willing to grant the request due to the fact that other similarly situated inmates have successfully petitioned to delay their sentencing in light of the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) halting transportation of prisoners.

The coronavirus has affected the free transfer of prisoners due to recent outbreaks at various state and county facilities attributed to the transportation of COVID-infected individuals. CDCR has halted those transfers for the foreseeable future and in the age of the pandemic, timelines are not certain.

This does not bode well for sentenced inmates like Burries, who have fallen between the cracks due to a technical loophole created by the transportation issue. With no clear timeframe as to when transportation will resume, they are at a disadvantage.

“It seems to me we should not have, at all, any disparate treatment between sentenced prisoners or unsentenced prisoners with regard to good time accrual just due to the arbitrariness of the transportation issue,” noted Judge Savage.

Deputy District Attorney Frances Cobarrubio did not agree with that assessment, and asked for the sentence to be upheld.

“All parties were aware of the pandemic situation and how it impacted the transport of inmates to CDCR,” argued Cobarrubio, referring to Burries’ August sentencing hearing.

At that hearing, he pleaded guilty to the charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm in a deal that dropped the more serious assault charges and gave him six years in prison instead of the original 33.

Cobarrubio insisted that the court honor the original sentence and forego the efforts to seek time accrual for Burries, reiterating that there was full knowledge of the transportation dilemma, and that it should not bear weight in this situation.

Judge Savage did not agree with the assertion that the court was fully aware of the pandemic, saying it is a fluid and unpredictable situation.

“We don’t even know what we’re doing tomorrow. The rules change weekly, if not daily, about how we’re handling this issue,” noted the judge. “Neither of us could have anticipated that on Oct. 16 [CDCR] would still not be transporting prisoners.”

DDA Cobarrubio was not convinced and stuck to her reading of the situation.

“I don’t know what to say about the ‘foreseeable future’; there’s no such thing in California,” responded Judge Savage. “Nothing about this is foreseeable.”

With that stated, the judge made the decision to recall the sentence and set a new, later date for Burries’ resentencing hearing in hopes that transportation would have resumed at that time. In the meantime, he would accrue time credit at the county jail until then.

The sentence would be the same as the original, the only difference being the time credit accrual. Burries will be resentenced on Nov. 13.

To sign up for our new newsletter – Everyday Injustice – https://tinyurl.com/yyultcf9

Support our work – to become a sustaining at $5 – $10- $25 per month hit the link:

Share:
Tags:

About The Author

The Vanguard Court Watch operates in Yolo, Sacramento and Sacramento Counties with a mission to monitor and report on court cases. Anyone interested in interning at the Courthouse or volunteering to monitor cases should contact the Vanguard at info(at)davisvanguard(dot)org - please email info(at)davisvanguard(dot)org if you find inaccuracies in this report.

Related posts

Leave a Reply

About Us

Davis Vanguard logo

The Vanguard provides the Davis Community with incisive in-depth coverage of local government on a wide variety of issues. Since 2006, The Vanguard has provided Davis and Yolo County with some of the best groundbreaking news coverage on local government and policy issues affecting our city, our schools, the county, and the Sacramento Region.

Twitter

Quick Links

Contact Us

The People's Vanguard of Davis
PO Box 4715
Davis, CA 95617

Phone: (916) 970-3131


Follow Us


Email Sign-Up

Search the site

X Close

Newsletter Sign-Up

X Close

Monthly Subscriber Sign-Up

Enter the maximum amount you want to pay each month
$ USD
Sign up for