Monday Morning Thoughts: Vacaville Goes for It – $2B Biomanufacturing Center, 10K Jobs – What Does This Mean for Davis?

By David M. Greenwald

Late last week, Vacaville put their foot in the big time game—300 acres, a world class biomanufacturing center that could produce 10,000 jobs.

The city also announced the creation of the California Biomanufacturing Center Inc., a nonprofit “intended to accelerate the growth of the sector in Vacaville by working with industry and academic partners.”

This would be larger than DISC—$2 billion in industrial development, 3.5 million in commercial real estate, 10,000 jobs, and payroll of more than $1 billion a year.

“Vacaville has the land, infrastructure, and workforce that the biotechnology industry needs to grow, as well as a long-standing commitment to make doing so a streamlined and efficient process,” Mayor Ron Rowlett said. “With the California Biomanufacturing Center, we are building on our proven success with the industry to secure Vacaville’s continued leadership as a biomanufacturing center going forward.”

At the unveiling press conference last week included everyone from Representative John Garamendi to Solano Community College President Celia Esposito-Noy and California Biomanufacturing Center President Matthew Gardner.

Here we have Vacaville—50 miles northeast of San Francisco, between UC Berkeley and UC Davis.  In 1994, Genentech acquired land for its biologics manufacturing facility. According to their press release, the facility is said to be among the largest biotech drug manufacturing complexes in the world.

“The United States must not only rebuild its once robust manufacturing sector but do so with an eye toward the types of advanced manufacturing that will define the future,” Garamendi said in the announcement. “The biomanufacturing strength of Vacaville represents an important opportunity for us to grow the types of high value jobs with career wages that are essential to our country’s future success while at the same time strengthening our nation’s strategic competitiveness and security.”

There is Senator Bill Dodd.

“Growing biomanufacturing will help build a sustainable economy for the region and the state,” Dodd said. “This will create good paying jobs in an environmentally friendly way and help us secure a prosperous future.”

What does this mean for Davis?

First of all, it gives lie to the argument that this is the wrong time to invest in economic development.  Throughout the Measure B campaign, we have heard opposition to the project arguing that this is the wrong time, we are in the middle of a pandemic, people don’t need physical space.

Investors are putting up $2 billion—private-public partnerships, non-profit and for-profit collaborations—and saying that this view is wrong.  I have argued that even if office space demand drops during and even post-COVID, we still need space for R&D, wet labs, bio tech and ag tech space, flex space, and the like.

If Solano Community College can support a 3.5 million square foot facility, imagine what UC Davis, a world class university, can support.

Second, the rest of the region is not going to wait for Davis.  We now see major investment in all of the cities—Sacramento, West Sacramento, Woodland, and now Vacaville.  Davis in nine days can either open its door or shut it.

Third, as a commenter noted yesterday, the environmental argument is silly.  People are going to commute to these jobs, the only question is whether those jobs are in Davis generating jobs and revenue for our community, or whether they are located in West Sacramento, Woodland, or Vacaville.  The carbon footprint is going to be the carbon footprint.

Is this good or bad for Davis?  I think there is demand to support all of it.  But what this shows is that if Davis votes down DISC in 9 days, the region is moving on without Davis.  The next Genentech will not be located in or near Davis and will not help Davis generate the revenue.

There have been a lot of faulty arguments posed against DISC in the last few weeks and since the project was put on the ballot.  The worst, however, is the notion that somehow there is a lack of demand for these type of projects.

People with money, investors, actually have been saying the exact opposite.  They argue that the future of our region are things like biotech and agtech—things that will always need physical space—and R&D that can develop the technology to deliver biomedical solutions to our crises, as well as high tech solutions to climate change.

The only question is whether those companies, many of which will spin off from UC Davis like Genentech, will locate in Davis or down the road in Vacaville or up the road in Woodland.

The difference between Davis and these communities is that not only does Davis host the world class university, but Davis has the land use provisions to make it difficult to develop these projects.

Vacaville’s mayor said: “Vacaville is the envy of many communities that have dreams of becoming a center for biomanufacturing, but lack the talent, commitment, and space to do so.  The center will not only work with industry to address manufacturing challenges but ensure that Vacaville remains a place for biomanufacturing to flourish.”

Davis could potentially make a similar statement next week.  Or it could take itself out of the game at a critical time.  There is not likely to be a second chance.

—David M. Greenwald reporting

David Greenwald is the founder, editor, and executive director of the Davis Vanguard. He founded the Vanguard in 2006. David Greenwald moved to Davis in 1996 to attend Graduate School at UC Davis in Political Science. He lives in South Davis with his wife Cecilia Escamilla Greenwald and three children.

19 thoughts on “Monday Morning Thoughts: Vacaville Goes for It – $2B Biomanufacturing Center, 10K Jobs – What Does This Mean for Davis?”

  1. Keith Olsen

    What?   Maybe I missed it but I don’t see any housing in the picture provided or any mention of a housing component in the article.

    How can the Vacaville innovation park be feasible without housing?

    2. Keith Echols

      Does Vacaville have an equivalent to Davis’ Measure J?

      No Measure J no crunchy green organic designs; parking spots for solar powered kayaks, commuter lanes added for hybrid wind powered horse back riders…. to add to the cost of the project.  Also I wonder if Vacaville’s biz park center has access issues that DISC and the city of Davis are going to have to figure out and pay for.

      1. Ron Glick

        The Vacaville biotech hub that includes Genentech, Alza, now a subsidiary of Johnson and Johnson, and other companies is located at the junction of I-80 and I-505. The location helped Genentech with technology transfer from its South San Francisco headquarters.

        It has an excellent water supply from Lake Berryessa, a water project that Yolo County declined to participate in building in the 1950’s, and, gets no water from as a result. However UCD did participate back in the 50’s and gets a share of its water from Berryessa.

        Since Genentech located there a Kaiser hospital and Medical Center has been built and new housing has been constructed to provide shelter and short enough commutes for the workers to bike to work if they choose or a short drive to many retail options.

        Vacaville is doing it right in the 21st Century while Davis romanticizes its agriculture commodity production economy of the 19th Century.

        1. John Hobbs

          “Vacaville is doing it right in the 21st Century while Davis romanticizes its agriculture commodity production economy of the 19th Century.”

          Amen.

    3. Alan Miller

      How can the Vacaville innovation park be feasible without housing?

      The under-paid workers will live in their offices and sleep under their desks like  George Costanza.  For food, the employers are required to provide unlimited food tokens for the nearby Taco Bell.

  2. Matt Williams

    “With the California Biomanufacturing Center, we are building on our proven success with the industry to secure Vacaville’s continued leadership as a biomanufacturing center going forward.”

    .
    DISC (and Davis) would be in a very different situation if it had “proven success” to build on.   Leveraging proven suceess goes a long way toward mitigating uncertainty.

    First of all, it gives lie to the argument that this is the wrong time to invest in economic development. Throughout the Measure B campaign, we have heard opposition to the project arguing that this is the wrong time, we are in the middle of a pandemic, people don’t need physical space.

    .
    Two very different projects. DISC is an Office/R&D/Flex project with housing. Manufacturing is nothing more than the tail on that dog. Vacaville’s is a manufacturing center pure and simple.

    I have argued that even if office space demand drops during and even post-COVID, we still need space for R&D, wet labs, bio tech and ag tech space, flex space, and the like.

    .
    And yet according to the EPS economic analysis competed for the 3820 Chiles Road project Davis has a 14% vacancy rate in its current exiting R&D/Flex space real estate square footage.

    If Solano Community College can support a 3.5 million square foot facility, imagine what UC Davis, a world class university, can support.
    .
    The educational prowess of Solano Community College isn’t supporting this, Vacaville’s existing leadership as a biomanufacturing center is supporting it.

    1. Ron Glick

      Davis’ lack of vision is epic across decades. Genentech looked at Davis before settling on Vacaville. While Vacaville pursued Genentech Davis did not.

      We have a world class university. Our failure to leverage that success is because we refuse to get out of our own way.

       

      1. Matt Williams

        I don’t disagree with your bottom line Ron G.  As a community we have a near total lack of vision.  We also have a university that to all appearances is inward looking … focused on itself and its own internal activities and interpersonal politics.  That has worked well in the world of academics and pure research, but has not translated in the translation of  applications of that research into the private sector.

        When Genetech made its decision to go to Vacaville, they were pioneering. That was indeed the time when Davis had a real opportunity. Now Davis is trying to pioneer in competition with the well-established, no longer pioneer community surrounding Genentech.

  3. Ron Glick

    “The difference between Davis and these communities is that not only does Davis host the world class university, but Davis has the land use provisions to make it difficult to develop these projects.”

    Yet you voted yes on D.

    Stupid is as stupid does.

  4. Ron Oertel

    What is means is that Vacaville will continue spreading outward (e.g., up Highway 505) like an uncontrolled cancer.  In other words, business as usual, in most valley towns (and beyond).

    And when the cost of serving those new developments is realized, somehow there’s always “no money” left for the cities.

    Developments take advantage of freeway access, up to (and beyond) the point of the gridlock. That’s the pattern, and the reason that sprawl is continuing.

  5. Alan Miller

    What does this mean for Davis?

    An even more constipated I-80 as the economy returns.  Patterns are unfortunately showing that auto sales are way up, and transportation ridership is in the tank, as people more-and-more view their cars as germ-free, private zones in which to transport themselves and their families.  This could portend even more traffic than pre-Covid-19 levels as the pandemic starts to break.

  6. Tia Will

    it gives lie to the argument that this is the wrong time to invest in economic development.”

    No. It demonstrates that in an already developed sector, people are willing to make further investments. Those are two very different statements. If you tell me which major company has committed to DISC, I will reconsider my position.

    The carbon footprint is going to be the carbon footprint”

    This makes it sound as though this is set in stone instead of a matter of choice. It sounds for someone in my field like just giving up and letting the pandemic kill as many as it will. Oh, wait a minute, that is what much of the country has chosen. But can we at least admit it is a choice, not fate?

    I know this is an unpopular opinion, however, I do not begrudge Vacaville this facility. I believe in regional cooperative development. Davis has the university. It seems entirely reasonable to me for other cities in the region to benefit from the presence of the university if they have the needed resources and will to do so.

    1. John Hobbs

      “It seems entirely reasonable to me for other cities in the region to benefit from the presence of the university…”

      And for Davis to suckle off the enterprise of its neighbors, too.

    2. David Greenwald Post author

      One way to think about this. They put up a proposal for DISC, you voted no. If your side prevails, the project will not happen in Davis. But those jobs will go somewhere else, probably somewhere where the standards are not as high and mitigations not as rigorous. That means that the Carbon footprint doesn’t go away, it just shifts. That is the risk of allowing the perfect (or even the better) being the enemy of the good.

      1. Ron Oertel

        Davis doesn’t have the housing to support the increased demand that DISC would create.  Or at least, it’s not as cheap as surrounding communities (which are more than willing to provide it).

        That’s why DISC would be a commuter site.  (Well that, plus the 5,600 parking spaces, adjacent to a freeway.)

        If you want to talk about where that housing would go in Davis (and how much it would cost Davis over the long-term), that might be a good starting point.  Especially for someone who claims to be concerned about housing shortages.

        But again – regardless of Vacaville, the financial analysis shows that DISC doesn’t “pencil out” beyond the stages subsidized by the expensive (but limited) housing at the site.

    3. Alan Pryor

      “it gives lie to the argument that this is the wrong time to invest in economic development.”

      Maybe it is just proving the “Greater Fool Theory”

      But one thing is for certain – If DISC is passed and a propective tenant ever shows up at our doorstep, Ramos and his propective tenants will go to to Council begging for relief from the claimed onerous Impact Fees and Construction Taxes that are really the only economic benefit that will come to Davis from DISC. And what do you want to bet that our weak-kneed Council gives it to them?

  7. Don Shor

    Any development team would look at the political and economic development culture in Davis, and likely decide to go elsewhere. I think that also applies to the economic development team in the UCD planning department.
    The comments on this thread illustrate that culture very well.

