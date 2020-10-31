More Reckless? Driving Drunk or Lawyer Not Wearing Mask in Courtroom

By Özge Terzioğlu

SACRAMENTO and FRESNO – What’s more reckless? Driving under the influence, endangering not only the driver but others—or walking into a courtroom without a mask, endangering not just the scofflaw but others to a deadly disease?

The contrast was stark in Sacramento and Fresno courtrooms this week. DUI drivers faced jail. No one—not judge, nor bailiff—said a word to the lawyer.

In Dept. 60 in the Sacramento County Superior Court, Judge Scott L. Tedmon released two defendants on their own recognizance. DUI defendant Isaiah Webster, in Sacramento, was released when Assistant Public Defender Samantha Ting clarified that he actually has been attending his assigned sobriety for change classes. The judge then released Webster on probation.

Additionally, Judge Tedmon also released defendant Steven Ento on his own recognizance. The defendant allegedly violated PC § 273.5, which is corporal injury on a co-inhabitant or spouse. He was ordered to complete 12 anger management classes as well as 12 parenting classes.

But most shockingly, an attorney walked into the courtroom without a mask.

He never put one on, and was never reprimanded by the bailiff or asked to wear one by anyone else. He was physically present next to his client, despite Sacramento Court rules that mandate everyone must wear a mask and be temperature checked before they enter the courthouse.

The attorney himself recognized that he wasn’t wearing a mask, but he instead suggested it is all right for him to not wear one because everyone else was wearing one.

But in Fresno, DUI defendants faced jail and heavy fines—unlike the attorney in Sacramento.

Defendant Francisco Huerta Altameriano, with the aid of a Spanish interpreter, pleaded no contest to Count 1, a violation of Penal Code § 23103.5, wet reckless driving. As a result of his plea, Count 2 was dismissed.

The judge sentenced defendant Altameriano to three years informal misdemeanor probation and 90 days in the Fresno County Jail. He was also ordered to pay a fine of $853, which would be reduced in half if he presented proof of completing the decisions for life class.

The other DUI case for the afternoon ended with Defendant Efrin Contreras, also with the aid of a Spanish interpreter, pleading no contest to a violation of PC § 23152 (b), driving with a BAC of .08 percent or more.

The judge sentenced defendant Contreras to serve 180 days in the Fresno County Jail. The defendant was ordered to enroll in an adult offender work program, pay a fine of $1,945 (but this fine would be reduced in half if he presents proof that he completed the decisions for life class). He was also ordered to enroll in a level one DUI program class.

And the Sacramento attorney who brazenly wore no mask, despite rules requiring one for public safety, walked free.

