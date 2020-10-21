Breaking News
Pancakes & Politics Light – No Pancakes, No People

in: Breaking News, City of Davis, Elections
by Alan Miller

Pancakes & Politics will hold a virtual Zoom meeting to discuss the state propositions (12) & city measures (2).  We aren’t covering local races this year as we are low on butter . . . and the candidates have been covered in numerous forums.

When: Saturday, October 24th, from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm

Where:  On a screen, like everything else in your life

Making the World Better Through VolunteerismWe need 14 volunteers, 1 for each prop-o-measure.  Please consider adopting a lonely proposition for our virtual community discussion.  Adoption means doing 30-45 minutes of research on the pro- and con- sides of the issue —  We’ll supply all the references you’ll need!  At the virtual gathering, give a brief presentation to the group of about 5 minutes.  Then give your opinion, and open we’ll open it up for discussion.

If you’d like to research one prop/measure, contact Johnny Pancake at:

     mindx@omsoft.com

To Join our Zoom Discussion:

     https://tinyurl.com/pap-oct2020  (no password needed, pancakes are a human right)

The session may be summarized in an online ‘zine, but no participant names will be used, and the session will not be re-broadcast so that participants may speak their mind.  We will conclude each discussion with a straw poll to get a ‘sense of the group’.

A few rules-ish:

  • Participants in Pancakes & Politics are excellent human beings
  • Please give your opinion briefly in the discussion – the idea is to inform, not to win
  • We’ve never done this virtually before, and we have no idea what we’re doing
  • Propositions will not be in order – order is for people who believe in numbers
  • All propositions are created equal and have equal rights – there are no ‘special’ propositions
  • Please respect social distancing guidelines and stay at least six feet from your computer screen
  • Do not spread butter nor pour syrup on your keyboard

See y’all Saturday!

— Johnny Pancake

