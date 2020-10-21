Pancakes & Politics Light – No Pancakes, No People

by Alan Miller

Pancakes & Politics will hold a virtual Zoom meeting to discuss the state propositions (12) & city measures (2). We aren’t covering local races this year as we are low on butter . . . and the candidates have been covered in numerous forums.

When : Saturday, October 24th, from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm

Where : On a screen, like everything else in your life

Making the World Better Through Volunteerism : We need 14 volunteers, 1 for each prop-o-measure. Please consider adopting a lonely proposition for our virtual community discussion. Adoption means doing 30-45 minutes of research on the pro- and con- sides of the issue — We’ll supply all the references you’ll need! At the virtual gathering, give a brief presentation to the group of about 5 minutes. Then give your opinion, and open we’ll open it up for discussion.

If you’d like to research one prop/measure, contact Johnny Pancake at:



mindx@omsoft.com

To Join our Zoom Discussion :



https://tinyurl.com/pap- oct2020 (no password needed, pancakes are a human right)

The session may be summarized in an online ‘zine, but no participant names will be used, and the session will not be re-broadcast so that participants may speak their mind. We will conclude each discussion with a straw poll to get a ‘sense of the group’.

A few rules-ish:

Participants in Pancakes & Politics are excellent human beings

Please give your opinion briefly in the discussion – the idea is to inform, not to win

We’ve never done this virtually before, and we have no idea what we’re doing

Propositions will not be in order – order is for people who believe in numbers

All propositions are created equal and have equal rights – there are no ‘special’ propositions

Please respect social distancing guidelines and stay at least six feet from your computer screen

Do not spread butter nor pour syrup on your keyboard

See y’all Saturday!

— Johnny Pancake