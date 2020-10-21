Pancakes & Politics Light – No Pancakes, No People

by Alan Miller
Pancakes & Politics will hold a virtual Zoom meeting to discuss the state propositions (12) & city measures (2). We aren’t covering local races this year as we are low on butter . . . and the candidates have been covered in numerous forums.
When: Saturday, October 24th, from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm
Where: On a screen, like everything else in your life
Making the World Better Through Volunteerism: We need 14 volunteers, 1 for each prop-o-measure. Please consider adopting a lonely proposition for our virtual community discussion. Adoption means doing 30-45 minutes of research on the pro- and con- sides of the issue — We’ll supply all the references you’ll need! At the virtual gathering, give a brief presentation to the group of about 5 minutes. Then give your opinion, and open we’ll open it up for discussion.
To Join our Zoom Discussion:
The session may be summarized in an online ‘zine, but no participant names will be used, and the session will not be re-broadcast so that participants may speak their mind. We will conclude each discussion with a straw poll to get a ‘sense of the group’.
A few rules-ish:
- Participants in Pancakes & Politics are excellent human beings
- Please give your opinion briefly in the discussion – the idea is to inform, not to win
- We’ve never done this virtually before, and we have no idea what we’re doing
- Propositions will not be in order – order is for people who believe in numbers
- All propositions are created equal and have equal rights – there are no ‘special’ propositions
- Please respect social distancing guidelines and stay at least six feet from your computer screen
- Do not spread butter nor pour syrup on your keyboard
See y’all Saturday!
— Johnny Pancake