Breaking News
Home
Breaking News

Guest Commentary: Public Comment to DJUSD School Board Last Night — Funny Money in Measure B Argument?

Posted by
Date:
in: Breaking News, Budget/Fiscal, Budget/Taxes, City of Davis, DJUSD, Elections, Opinion
Leave a comment
80 Views
Share:

by Matt Williams

The following Public Comment was submitted by e-mail to the DJUSD School Board with copy to DJUSD CFO Amari Watkins.  The Public Comment was read into the record by Superintendent John Bowes.  As noted in the text of the Public Comment, I have been dialoguing with Amari Watkins over the past three weeks.  The original question about the math in the Yes on Measure B Ballot Statement originated from a non-partisan group in Davis that asked for my help with the numbers.  What came out of that due diligence homework was a complete surprise to them, and just as big a surprise to me.

==============

Members of the DJUSD School Board, over the past three weeks I have been in e-mail communication with your CFO Amari Watkins regarding the current and future status of DJUSD’s Community Facilities District No. 1 (CFD #1).  Amari has provided the 1989 Resolution documents that created and govern CFD #1, which I have reconciled with the numbers from the four most recent DAVIS JOINT UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT MELLO‐ROOS COMMUNITY FACILITIES DISTRICT NO. 1 SPECIAL TAX REPORTs (“the reports”) prepared by DJUSD’s tax administration consultant, SCI Consulting Group.

Bottom-line … subject to Amari’s (DJUSD’s) provision of any additional legal and/or election documents … the numbers from “the reports” say that CFD#1 will have reached the point where the language from the Rate and Method Resolution, “The special tax shall be levied and collected only so long as it is needed to pay the principal and interest on debt incurred …” will reach both its logical and fiscal conclusion during or before DJUSD’s Fiscal Year 2021-2022 … possibly as early as during or before Fiscal Year 2020-21.  Said another way it appears to be clear that CFD #1 will be fully paid off at the end of Fiscal Year 2020-21, or at the latest Fiscal Year 2021-22.

The implications of CFD #1 ending for the DJUSD annual revenue stream are significant.
The implications for the Measure B ballot argument of “Generating more than $1.3 million annually in new revenues for the Davis Joint Unified School District, to enhance educational opportunities for our kids.” are also significant because $252,000 of the $1.3 million is CFD #1 revenue. 
So assuming a Year 1 revenue stream start for DISC in Fiscal Year 2021-2022,
  • There will only be one year of DJUSD revenues projected in the EPS Economic Analysis for CFD #1 rather than 25 years.  As a result the total CFD #1 revenues are reduced from $4,256,000 to $68,000.  The full buildout CFD #1 annual revenues are reduced from $252,000 to $0.
DJUSD has also provided documentation of Measure G revenues and Measure H revenues, with the Measure H revenues going to $0 in FY 2025-26 the year Measure H expires. So again assuming a Year 1 revenue stream start in Fiscal Year 2021-2022,
  • There will only be four years of DJUSD revenues for Measure H rather than 25 years. As a result the total Parcel Tax revenues are reduced from $4,795,000 to $1,335,734The full buildout Parcel Tax annual revenues are reduced from $260,000 to $59,194.
DJUSD also provided documentation of Measure M revenues, with the Measure M revenues going to $0 in FY 2042-43, the year Measure M expires. So again assuming a Year 1 revenue stream start in Fiscal Year 2021-2022,
  • There will only be 21 years of DJUSD Bond Debt revenues for Measure M rather than 25 years. As a result the total Bond Debt revenues are reduced from $13,005,000 to $9,737,000.  The full buildout Bond Debt annual revenues are reduced from $817,000 to $0.
So assuming a Year 1 revenue stream start in Fiscal Year 2021-2022, the aggregate effect of the impact of limited terms is,
  • DJUSD total revenues are reduced from $22,056,000 to $11,140,734, and the full buildout DJUSD annual revenues are reduced from $1,329,000 to $59,194.
Bottom-line, if my calculations are correct, the Measure B ballot argument of “Generating more than $1.3 million annually in new revenues for the Davis Joint Unified School District, to enhance educational opportunities for our kids.”  has overstated total DJUSD revenues by just under 100% (98%) and annual DJUSD revenues at buildout in year 25 are overstated more than twenty-fold.

That begs the question, did DJUSD “put its thumb on the scales” in support of Measure B by overstating the revenues that DJUSD will get from the project?

Respectfully submitted.

Matt Williams

====== Underlying E-mail communication attached to Public Comment

[…] I have reviewed the two documents [DJUSD has] provided me and have attached an annotated version of each in which I highlighted what I believe to be relevant provisions in:

  • The actual Measure A Ballot language on Page 2 of the 12/7/1989 Resolution document
  • The Section VIII Collection of Special Tax language on Page 5 of the cfd1 rate and method document
Those words are
“… by (1) issuing bonds in the maximum principal amount of $33,300,000 in accordance with Board Resolution 4-90, (2) levying a special tax with a maximum rate and method of apportionment as provided in Board Resolution 3-90 to pay the principal and interest on such bonds and to finance the above facilities.”
and
“The special tax shall be levied and collected only so long as it is needed to pay the principal and interest on debt incurred in order to acquire and/or construct the facilities of the CFD, or so long as it is needed to pay the costs and incidental expenses of the construction of the facilities authorized.”
Unless there are additional documents subsequent to 12/7/1989, I believe both the letter and the intent of Measure A placed before the voters on 11/7/1989 was to establish a CFD with a limited duration that matched the period of time needed to pay the principal and interest of bonds in the maximum principal amount of $33,300,000.
====== Source Documents provided by DJUSD for creation of CFD#1  — Pertinent passages highlighted in blue by me

 

Support our work – to become a sustaining at $5 – $10- $25 per month hit the link:

Share:
Tags:

About The Author

Matt Williams has been a resident of Davis/El Macero since 1998. Matt is a member of the City's Utilities Commission, as well as a former Chair of the Finance and Budget Commission (FBC), former member of the Downtown Plan Advisory Committee (DPAC), former member of the Broadband Advisory Task Force (BATF), as well as Treasurer of Davis Community Network (DCN). He is a past Treasurer of the Senior Citizens of Davis, and past member of the Finance Committee of the Davis Art Center, the Editorial Board of the Davis Vanguard, Yolo County's South Davis General Plan Citizens Advisory Committee, the Davis School District's 7-11 Committee for Nugget Fields, the Yolo County Health Council and the City of Davis Water Advisory Committee and Natural Resources Commission. His undergraduate degree is from Cornell University and his MBA is from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. He spent over 30 years planning, developing, delivering and leading bottom-line focused strategies in the management of healthcare practice, healthcare finance, and healthcare technology, as well municipal finance.

Related posts

Leave a Reply

About Us

Davis Vanguard logo

The Vanguard provides the Davis Community with incisive in-depth coverage of local government on a wide variety of issues. Since 2006, The Vanguard has provided Davis and Yolo County with some of the best groundbreaking news coverage on local government and policy issues affecting our city, our schools, the county, and the Sacramento Region.

Twitter

Quick Links

Contact Us

The People's Vanguard of Davis
PO Box 4715
Davis, CA 95617

Phone: (916) 970-3131


Follow Us


Email Sign-Up

Search the site

X Close

Newsletter Sign-Up

X Close

Monthly Subscriber Sign-Up

Enter the maximum amount you want to pay each month
$ USD
Sign up for