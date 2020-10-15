Sacramento Man and Police K9 Stand Off after Alleged Burglary – Judge Ups Bail

By Kianna Anvari

SACRAMENTO — Following a kick in the face, a Sacramento police K9 pinned a man’s arm down after the man allegedly ran from a residential burglary.

Wednesday, the man’s bail was raised.

Assistant Public Defender Samantha Ting was present in Sacramento County Superior Court Wednesday with Evans Lowery, in custody, for his bail hearing. Lowery is being held on three counts—one misdemeanor and two felonies—with bail of $50,000 for each charge.

Deputy District Attorney Renishta Lal said she discovered a prior juvenile strike and moved to file an amended complaint. She added that the burglary felony bail should be set to $1 million.

Lal alleged that Lowery broke into his ex-girlfriend’s home through a window while her two underage children were home. After her children called the police, Lowery jumped fences to try and lose the officer’s tail.

The officers noticed Lowery reach into his pocket, and later found his t-shirt in an empty field covering a loaded firearm.

The tussle with the police K9 occurred shortly after, when the unit found Lowery shirtless in a garage.

Lowery, known to his ex-girlfriend as Devon Brown, allegedly stole $1,121 in cash from the victim’s sock drawer. She told the police that he did not live there nor did he have permission to be in her home.

DDA Lal told Judge Scott L. Tedmon that she is concerned about the defendant’s behavior and the fact that he was already on three grants of probation. She read his long criminal history, starting from the 1990’s, until Judge Tedman stopped her.

PD Ting then stated, “Perhaps I could have made this easier on court and counsel before the spiel.” She went on to say that Lowery was just transferred to this branch and she has not had a chance to meet with him. She was hoping to set a new date for his bail hearing and asked that the misdemeanor bail be set to a reasonable amount.

Judge Tedmon said he was satisfied with a presumptive bail for $1 million for the felony burglary, and mentioned that this amount can be revisited in the future. Despite the request from defense, the judge raised the misdemeanor bail from $50,000 to $75,000. The second felony bail remains at $50,000.

