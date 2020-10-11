Sexual Assault and Robbery Defendant Nabbed Because of Juicebox and Purple Blanket

By Julian Navarro

SACRAMENTO – A purple blanket and a bottle of cranberry juice – Darnee Dinkins was found with those items on Jan. 19, 2018 and he faced sexual assault and robbery charges last week in Sacramento County Superior Court because of it.

Dinkins is accused of breaking into an apartment where the victim was sexually assaulted and robbed of a purple blanket and bottle of cranberry juice .

Sheriff Deputy Branden Voetsch checked a nearby park and noticed a person, Dinkins, with a purple blanket and juicebox.

Sacramento Sheriff Deputy Alexander Spencer said he talked to the victim’s two roommates, and one told him that someone broke into the apartment and sexually assaulted his roommate. While deputy Spencer arrived at the scene he noticed that the sliding glass door that leads to the patio was shattered.

Deputy Spencer said the victim said she was sexually assaulted, but he needed assistance from the female roommate to translate from Cantonese to English.

During a later interview, victim said that she was in her room when the defendant entered the room when she was laying on her bed on her phone and started to sexually assault her.

According to the defense attorney Tim Clinkenbeard, he wanted to dismiss the deputy statements on the grounds that there they were taken without a competent translator.

Judge Allen H. Sumner stated he would check case law before he would rule on the objection, and decided to hear the prosecution’s case before deciding on dismissing statements or not.

Deputy Spencer continued his testimony and described what the victim told him. The victim stated that she was in her room once she saw the defendant enter her room, she described him as a 5’10 black male who had a dark color shirt and pants. Dinkins enters the room and removes his shirts and lays right next to the victim on her bed.

According to the victim, the defendant entered her room, removed his shirt and began to speak to her, explaining to her he’s not a bad guy. And then started to take off his remaining clothes even though the victim told him to leave.

The defendant forced himself on her, and began to assault her. The victim tried to fight back as the Dinkins tried to sexually assault her multiple times. The defendant wanted to stay until morning, but the victim told him to leave – he grabbed a juice bottle in the kitchen and left.

Prior to this incident, in 2017, the defendant burglarized her apartment when she was there with her roommates. In this incident, the defendant broke into the home and took an orange blanket, and left the scene.

Judge Sumner ruled there was enough information presented to show probable cause for the charges of sexual assault and robbery. He denied defense attorney Clinkenbeard’s motion to suppress evidence and probable cause.

