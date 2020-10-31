Breaking News
Student Opinion: Trump and Biden Race to the Finish Line

Breaking News, Davis Vanguard at UC Davis, Opinion
Image provided by NBC News

By Michelle Moreno Lira

Voting this year seems to be more important than the past presidential elections due to what’s at stake; President Donald Trump attacked different minority groups during his four years in office and many Americans don’t want to see the repercussions of those effects carried out for four more years. With the race between Democratic nominee Joe Biden and President Trump, voters are encouraging people to go out and vote to assure a better future for America. 

States such as Texas and Florida are seeing a split between votes. For several years, both states have remained Republican for the most part but now a surge in votes is swinging these states to the middle. 

These two states are especially important for Joe Biden to take. With Texas and Florida secured, he has a better chance of becoming president and making positive changes for America. 

During the 2016 presidential elections, many voters believed their vote wouldn’t make a significant difference, which prevented them from going out to vote overall. In an article by The Washington Post, during the 2016 presidential elections, “roughly 43 percent of eligible voters didn’t bother filling out a ballot this year,” –––about 100 million people who had the privilege to vote didn’t choose to participate.

This year, the results are different. Young voters have decided to make their presence known and are ensuring their votes count for this election. 

Magazines, such as TeenVogue, are encouraging their younger audiences to educate themselves about each candidate to ensure their votes are going towards a better tomorrow. Their article encourages young voters to research which candidate represents their personal beliefs in order to understand where their vote should go. In order to not sound biased, TeenVogue is promoting voters to “acknowledge the flaws in a two-party system and the scourge of voter suppression, and cast a ballot anyway.”

It’s important to recognize that both candidates have made significant mistakes in the past, but now it’s a matter of who’s willing to take a stand against systemic racism and injustices against certain groups. 

The pandemic allowed many voters to realize who they wanted to win the election. President Trump sent out one stimulus check for citizens that didn’t last very long, given we’ve been dealing with the pandemic’s negative effect since late March. For many voters, his lack of attention and action against the pandemic has warranted a push towards a vote for Biden. 

Just this month, the public learned that many minors remained separated from their parents as a result of Trump’s stand against immigrants and their families. According to The Washington Post, “Biden announced that he would sign an executive order establishing a task force to find the parents of what advocates say are 545 minors who are still separated from their families as a result of Trump’s immigration crackdown.” 

Trump has remained silent regarding the hundreds of families that remain separated from their loved ones; this election is extremely important because we need a president who respects the basic human rights of people regardless of their immigration or citizenship status. 

As voting comes to an end, Trump has spent his time accusing Democrats and Joe Biden of trying to steal the election, despite not having any evidence. An article in The New York Times details the effects of Trump’s faulty presidency during these four years, “over 225,00 Americans have lost their lives to COVID-19… more people have lost their jobs under Trump than under any president since at least World War II.”

Although Trump promised almost four years ago that he’d “Make America Great Again,” it’s obvious that he has only worsened the conditions Americans live in and has awakened deep-rooted racism within America. 

During Trump’s presidency, he has made it clear where he stands regarding the murders of Black people in the hands of certain police. Among other things, he has also criminalized and caged hundreds of immigrants and their families in detention centers. Trump allowed certain people to believe their white supremacy and racism was accepted in America; he encouraged and inflicted much more fear upon certain groups with the nomination and swearing of Amy Coney Barrett into the Supreme Court. 

If people want to see a positive change in America and have their voices heard, I encourage them to vote and educate themselves about which candidate is willing to stand up for the people. 

For more information on voting visit USAGov.

13 thoughts on “Student Opinion: Trump and Biden Race to the Finish Line”

  1. Keith Olsen

    It appears that Biden and his family might be severely compromised by the recent revelations brought about by the information left on Hunter Biden’s laptop which is currently under FBI investigation.  Hunter Biden’s former business partner Tony Bobulinski has corroborated a lot of the information on the laptop and through texts between them.   This story is being suppressed by mainstream media because the election is so close and the media is covering for Biden.

    Hunter Biden’s former business partner is releasing a trove of text messages that show that former Vice President Joseph R. Biden was brought into discussions on his son’s business ventures.The texts from whistleblower Tony Bobulinski show Hunter Biden talked of the “family brand” when discussing investments. Another partner warned Mr. Bobulinski, “don’t mention Joe being involved. It’s only when u are face to face.”Mr.Bobulinskisuddenly emerged in the HunterBidenfinancial scandal last week when he issued a statement saying he met with the elder Mr.Biden, now the Democratic presidential nominee, to discuss his son’s business ventures.

    https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2020/oct/24/bobulinski-texts-joe-biden-involved-son-business-/

  2. Keith Olsen

    President Trump sent out one stimulus check for citizens that didn’t last very long, given we’ve been dealing with the pandemic’s negative effect since late March.

    Trump wanted a second stimulus but Pelosi made sure that didn’t happen with her ridiculous additions to the bill.  There was no way she was going to let give Trump enact a stimulus so close to the election.

    more people have lost their jobs under Trump than under any president since at least World War II.

    Hello, there was a thing called COVID which created havoc to the economy.  Before that Trump had the highest number of people ever working the the U.S.  Latino and black employment were at all time highs.  Once there is hopefully a vaccine those jobs will all come back.

    Although Trump promised almost four years ago that he’d “Make America Great Again,” it’s obvious that he has only worsened the conditions Americans live in and has awakened deep-rooted racism within America.

    This is not true.  A recent Gallup poll shows:

    The majority of Americans say they are better off now than they were in 2016 when Barack Obama was in office.
    The new Gallup poll found 56 per cent of registered voters believe they are better off now, the highest figures on record.
     

     

     

    1. Eric Gelber

      The majority of Americans say they are better off now …

      And yet Trump’s approval ratings are in the low 40s and he trails in virtually every voter poll.  Apparently, voters do not ascribe their feelings of being better off to Trump. Perhaps it’s because he and his campaign squandered so much time on personal attacks on Biden and his son instead of on his record as president, such as it is. That’s a losing strategy for any incumbent.

      1. Keith Olsen

        Here you go Eric, digest this:

        The new Gallup poll found 56 per cent of registered voters believe they are better off now, the highest figures on record.

    2. Tia Will

      “Hello, there was a thing called COVID which created havoc to the economy.”

      Hello. The primary job of the American president is to protect Americans from enemies external and internal. While it is true this enemy is invisible to us, it is nonetheless deadly. It was Trump’s job to protect against it, as he once said while criticizing Obama. Trump not only failed to manage the crisis, he failed by lying to the American people about its nature and potential seriousness long after he knew. The results of the pandemic, both in terms of lives lost and economy destroyed rest firmly on Trump, in the same way he criticized ( rightly in my opinion, Obama for the slow H1N1 response). I say we change to a more competent and caring president. I have voted for Biden.

      1. Keith Olsen

         I say we change to a more competent and caring president.

        Competent like this?

        Mr. Bobulinski said the Senate report opened his eyes to the fact Hunter Biden was secretly withdrawing huge sums of money from the partnership.
        “I just saw behind the Biden curtain and I grew concerned with what I saw,” he said. “The Biden family aggressively leveraged the Biden family name to make millions of dollars from foreign entities even though some were from communist-controlled China.”
        One email showed Hunter Biden demanding $10 million annually from Mr. Ye for “introductions alone.”
        Another was a May 2017 email from Mr. Gilliar to Hunter Biden and Mr. Bobulinski on a new venture with Mr. Ye in which a 10% stake would be “held by H for the big guy?”
        Mr. Bobulinski says the “big guy” is the former vice president.

        https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2020/oct/24/bobulinski-texts-joe-biden-involved-son-business-/

         

        1. Eric Gelber

          If Trump believes this unverified smear campaign against Biden’s family is the path to victory, I say go for it. Meanwhile Biden continues to focus on issues voters (except for Trump’s base) care about, like Trump’s continued botched handling of the pandemic.

  5. Tia Will

    On a different note, I am delighted to see continued engagement by Teen Vogue in issues of consequence to the country. Kudos in presenting some serious journalism in addition to teen girl stereotypical topics.

