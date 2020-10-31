Student Opinion: Trump and Biden Race to the Finish Line

By Michelle Moreno Lira

Voting this year seems to be more important than the past presidential elections due to what’s at stake; President Donald Trump attacked different minority groups during his four years in office and many Americans don’t want to see the repercussions of those effects carried out for four more years. With the race between Democratic nominee Joe Biden and President Trump, voters are encouraging people to go out and vote to assure a better future for America.

States such as Texas and Florida are seeing a split between votes. For several years, both states have remained Republican for the most part but now a surge in votes is swinging these states to the middle.

These two states are especially important for Joe Biden to take. With Texas and Florida secured, he has a better chance of becoming president and making positive changes for America.

During the 2016 presidential elections, many voters believed their vote wouldn’t make a significant difference, which prevented them from going out to vote overall. In an article by The Washington Post, during the 2016 presidential elections, “roughly 43 percent of eligible voters didn’t bother filling out a ballot this year,” –––about 100 million people who had the privilege to vote didn’t choose to participate.

This year, the results are different. Young voters have decided to make their presence known and are ensuring their votes count for this election.

Magazines, such as TeenVogue, are encouraging their younger audiences to educate themselves about each candidate to ensure their votes are going towards a better tomorrow. Their article encourages young voters to research which candidate represents their personal beliefs in order to understand where their vote should go. In order to not sound biased, TeenVogue is promoting voters to “acknowledge the flaws in a two-party system and the scourge of voter suppression, and cast a ballot anyway.”

It’s important to recognize that both candidates have made significant mistakes in the past, but now it’s a matter of who’s willing to take a stand against systemic racism and injustices against certain groups.

The pandemic allowed many voters to realize who they wanted to win the election. President Trump sent out one stimulus check for citizens that didn’t last very long, given we’ve been dealing with the pandemic’s negative effect since late March. For many voters, his lack of attention and action against the pandemic has warranted a push towards a vote for Biden.

Just this month, the public learned that many minors remained separated from their parents as a result of Trump’s stand against immigrants and their families. According to The Washington Post, “Biden announced that he would sign an executive order establishing a task force to find the parents of what advocates say are 545 minors who are still separated from their families as a result of Trump’s immigration crackdown.”

Trump has remained silent regarding the hundreds of families that remain separated from their loved ones; this election is extremely important because we need a president who respects the basic human rights of people regardless of their immigration or citizenship status.

As voting comes to an end, Trump has spent his time accusing Democrats and Joe Biden of trying to steal the election, despite not having any evidence. An article in The New York Times details the effects of Trump’s faulty presidency during these four years, “over 225,00 Americans have lost their lives to COVID-19… more people have lost their jobs under Trump than under any president since at least World War II.”

Although Trump promised almost four years ago that he’d “Make America Great Again,” it’s obvious that he has only worsened the conditions Americans live in and has awakened deep-rooted racism within America.

During Trump’s presidency, he has made it clear where he stands regarding the murders of Black people in the hands of certain police. Among other things, he has also criminalized and caged hundreds of immigrants and their families in detention centers. Trump allowed certain people to believe their white supremacy and racism was accepted in America; he encouraged and inflicted much more fear upon certain groups with the nomination and swearing of Amy Coney Barrett into the Supreme Court.

If people want to see a positive change in America and have their voices heard, I encourage them to vote and educate themselves about which candidate is willing to stand up for the people.

For more information on voting visit USAGov.