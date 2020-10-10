Breaking News
Yolo Elections Office Sends Wrong Local Race to 371 Households and 581 Registered Voters in Yolo County

The Yolo County Elections office on Friday, issued a statement that acknowledged that of the 115 thousand Vote-by-Mail ballots mailed this week, 371 households / 581 registered voters countywide received a ballot containing an incorrect local race or measure.

According to their release, “This error occurred due to a transitioning of data systems, where not all streets were correctly carried over into the appropriate precinct as expected.”

“Within hours of confirming a potential error, the Yolo County Elections Office determined the number of impacted voters and households and is implementing a plan to correct the problem.  This plan includes expediting to all impacted voters newly issued precinct ballots and voter information guides along with a letter describing the error,” the release stated.

Here are the affected areas…

The office also indicated, “Unique to Davis, 90% of the registered voters impacted live in the Covell Commons Condos and the 8th and Wake Apartment complex.  Efforts are underway to directly contact the property management entities associated with these properties.”

“Any voter contacted by our office who received a ballot with incorrect contests should discard that ballot and fill out and return the new one.  If a voter already filled out and mailed back their originally received ballot, we will cancel that ballot once the new one is received.  This will ensure that no voter is able to vote twice,” they added.

5 thoughts on “Yolo Elections Office Sends Wrong Local Race to 371 Households and 581 Registered Voters in Yolo County”

        1. Bill Marshall

          Yes… “stories”… pretty much all coming from conservative Republican sources… no documentation provided for independent verification… the Republican shenanigans in Florida during the Gore/Bush election are VERY WELL DOCUMENTED… by non-partisan sources

          One ‘reported’ “story”… 9 ballots, all marked for Trump, found in a wastebasket… yeah, right (pun unintended)… so someone knows the precise number, location, yet not 1 has been retrieved, nor photographed for verification… news flash, a heavily intoxicated bunny was found wandering the streets, in Decatur, IL, saying his basket was stolen by the tooth fairy… film @ 11:00… true “story”…

          Any “story”, repeated often enough, becomes ‘fact’ to some… Hitler, Mussolini, Lenin, Stalin, Mao knew this…

    2. Bill Marshall

      The error rate is ~ 0.5 % (0.005)

      That rate is ~ same (or less) for those who ‘spoil’ their VBM, or misplace them (the dog ate my ballot)… we “fix” that all the time… over the # of days that the VAC’s are open (2, between UCD and Davis) this is not an election security/disenfranchisement armageddon…

      Lame snipe, Keith… join the Trump Army (aka Proud Boys? [POTUS told them to “standby”]) and be a poll watcher… make sure you forward complaints of all ‘irregularities’ (including those of the poll watchers ) to the Trump campaign, and even the legitimate authorities… your duty as a citizen…

Leave a Reply

