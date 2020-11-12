2020 Election: The Long Wait To Declare President

By Sabrina Williams

As the 2020 Election comes to end, the announcement of Joe Biden being the projected 46th president has been long-awaited.

During this election, and during a global pandemic, many people believed it would be safer to send in their ballot via mail, though some people were skeptical and still chose to vote in person.

President Donald Trump stated his opinion on the mail ballots for the first time back in April. He wrote on his Twitter, “Get rid of ballot harvesting, it is rampant with fraud.”

Trump thought sending in ballots by mail would not be accurately accounted for and that they would “cheat” the voting process. Therefore he advised the public not to do it. The public responded to his outbursts that the votes by mail will give people the advantage of going against him.

For example, like mailing by vote can be a safer way to vote, Trump would think of it going to favor Biden over him. Also, Trump making a rant about this causes questions on him feeling that he wasn’t going to win or that it will not be a fair election.

Today, vice president, elect, Kamala Harris tweeted, “Donald Trump votes by mail, but doesn’t want you to. If it’s good enough for him, it’s good enough for us.” Harris explained that if voting by mail is the best way for Trump then it should be the best way for everybody.

When election day came, mail-in ballots seemed overwhelmingly popular. This was the third-longest election that the U.S that have ever been. Trump seemingly had a negative attitude towards mail-in ballots and disregarded the fact that every vote counts.

The ballot counting, on election day, from various battleground states like Pennsylvania, Arizona and Nevada were coming in, and Trump felt like the mail-in ballots were in favor of Democrat Joe Biden, and even said Biden was “trying to steal the election.”

Trump stated, “Stop the Count,” and then continued to say, “It’s amazing how those mail-in ballots, therefore, are one-sided.”

Retired Navy Administrator Steve Abbot stated, “Officials at all levels including in the Congress need to say to the president ‘Sir, you need to exercise the same patience that the rest of the nation does.’” Furthermore, the Secretary of State of Michigan Jocelyn Benson stated that, “Bottom lines are president candidates don’t decide who wins an election the voters do.”

Looking back, this election was very important for people, not only because this gave them a voice, but this election also proved that our government still vouches for democracy and the democratic process. It goes to show how voting for this election made it important and the result may or may not please others but end the voter voices matter.