Santa Clara County Jails Test 100+ Individuals Over Weekend Despite Reporting One Active Case – Breaking Down COVID-19 in CA Jails

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

(Page 1: San Francisco County Jails, Page 2-4: Santa Rita Jail, Page 5: Sacramento County Jails, Page 6: Santa Clara County Jails, Page 7: LA County Jails, Page 8: OC Jails, Page 9 & 10: BSCC Data – All County Jails & Juvenile Detention Facilities)

1. Alameda County Jail (Santa Rita Jail) – Highlights

HU 31ABC were released on Oct. 29 after only two days in quarantine, presumably due to the index case testing negative. Currently, Santa Rita Jail reports one active COVID-19 case in custody.

SRJ’s population increased by 33 individuals since Wednesday, Oct. 28. The population is now 2168 people. This is the highest count since April, when SRJ brought its population down to 1700 to curb the spread of COVID-19.

72 COVID-19 tests were conducted on Oct. 29. 26 tests are pending results. In total, 4857 tests have been completed since the pandemic emerged.

There is one active case in custody, which raises the cumulative confirmed cases count to 267. However, minimal testing and poor quarantine protocols suggest that there may be more active cases than what Alameda County Sheriff’s Office reports.

Source: The Alameda County Sheriff’s Office updates their website daily with COVID-19 case and testing numbers from the jail. Darby Aono, a Berkeley Law student, has been recording the daily reports in a spreadsheet that dates back to early spring. Her data collection and analysis have been used to produce the dashboards visible above for Santa Rita Jail.

2. San Francisco County Jails – Highlights

As of Oct. 30, there are no active COVID-19 cases in custody. This is a significant improvement since the beginning of the pandemic, when there were four positive cases in custody — the highest recorded count.

Of the 69 cumulative confirmed cases, 6 individuals have recovered while in custody. There are 177 persons in quarantine, of which 17 are in medical isolation. This is a significant change since last week when there were 7 more quarantined individuals and 13 less isolated cases.

Overall, there have been 5,966 total bookings since April. Of these, the cumulative number of tests administered is 3,731. These numbers have stayed relatively the same since April.

Since the pandemic emerged, SF Sheriff’s Office has released the majority of confirmed positive cases — 63 positive individuals were released. SFSO continues to display an increasing trend of such releases. This strategy has aided SF jails in keeping their active cases under strict control unlike other counties in California.

As of Oct. 29, the incarcerated population is 771 people, 2 less than the last report. The population has consistently remained under 850 people since April, another positive sign of strict control.

3. Solano County – Highlights

Solano County Jail

As of Aug. 17, there is 1 active case of COVID-19 in the jail. Since testing began in June, there have been five total confirmed cases. 421 total tests have been administered, 137 more than last week.



Solano Juvenile Detention Center

As of Aug. 17, there are still no confirmed cases in JDF. All individuals are tested at intake and are able to request another test if necessary.

4. Yolo County – Highlights

Yolo County Jail

As of Oct. 12, there are no confirmed cases from a total of 53 tests administered in the jail. The jail population is currently 208, a slight increase since the last recorded population count on August 3, which was 193 persons. 1 person is in medical isolation in the jail.

Yolo County Juvenile Hall

As of July 13, Juvenile Hall reported one positive case out of the 24 tests conducted.

According to Yolo County Counsel, Phil Pogledich, “The one positive case is for a youth that tested at a local hospital before he was detained”.

Data shows that the youth who tested positive was released while he was still COVID-19 active.

5. Sacramento County – Highlights

(Sacramento Main Jail & Rio Cosumnes Correctional Center)



As of October 14, there have been 109 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Sacramento County jail system.

This reflects a 4% increase since the last week and a 10% increase in the last month.

There are 2 active cases in the Main Jail, a 33% decrease from last week. There are no positive cases in the Rio Cosumnes Correctional Center . RCCC has continuously reported zero active cases since the pandemic emerged.

The population across both jails is 3,203 incarcerated people .

Since last week, there has been a 5% increase in cumulative tests conducted.

No data was provided on the number of active cases released from custody as of Oct. 21. Similarly, no data was provided for the number of resolved cases.

The Youth Detention Center reported one active case in custody. This is YDC’s first confirmed COVID-19 case. Only 12 tests were administered in YDF between Oct. 14 and Oct. 21.

Sacramento Jail’s COVID-19 cover-up – https://www.davisvanguard.org/2020/08/sacramento-jails-covid-19-coverup-public-information-violations/

6. LA County – Highlights

LA Jail:

As of September 14, there are 49 active cases of COVID-19 in the LA jail system.

Of the 49 active cases of the virus within the jail, 42 individuals are symptomatic and 7 asymptomatic. Since testing began, 2888 individuals have recovered from COVID-19 and 265 individuals were released while active.

The total number of incarcerated people tested is approximately 23,058.

Since yesterday, 39 new individuals have been booked into the jail, and 51 have been released.

There are 43 results pending and 85 incarcerated people in medical isolation.

Note: According to LASD, isolation is designated for individuals with a temperature of 100.4 or higher, or exhibiting certain flu-like symptoms consistent with an upper respiratory infection. All patients in isolation/under observation have either tested positive or are pending results. Further, quarantine is designated for individuals who have had close contact with someone pending test results or a positive patient.

7. Orange County – Highlights

As of September 15, there have been 556 total COVID-19 cases in the Orange County Jail.

Currently, there are 19 active cases in the jail and 72 results pending.

At this time, there are 19 incarcerated people in medical isolation due to exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms.

There have been no significant increase in COVID-19 cases.

8. Santa Clara County – Highlights

As of Monday, Nov.2, there is one active case in custody in the Santa Clara County jail system.

The jail population is currently at 2138 people. Since the pandemic emerged, the population count in the jails has remained steady at a little over 2100.

Since Friday, Oct. 31, 105 COVID-19 tests have been administered. 42 tests were completed on Friday with 1 positive result, 52 tests were completed on Saturday with 1 more positive result, and 11 were completed on Sunday with no positive results. In total, 9972 tests have been completed since the start of the pandemic.

There are now 192 cumulative confirmed cases and one active case in custody. Prior to Friday, there were 190 cumulative cases. There has been no significant surge in cases since the beginning of August. However, concerns from incarcerated people at Elmwood CC in Milpitas, Santa Clara County suggest that testing, sanitation and quarantine protocols are not thorough enough to protect them from COVID-19.

Sources:

Alameda County: County Sheriff’s Office updates their website at the end of the day with case and testing numbers from the jail —https://www.alamedacountysheriff.org/admin_covid19.php.

SF County: Director of Communications, San Francisco Sheriff’s Office.

Information on booking statistics: https://app.powerbigov.us/view?r=eyJrIjoiNmJhNmM4NDYtNWUxZi00N2FiLWIxNWItMTA3ZDc2MzY4OWEyIiwidCI6IjIyZDVjMmNmLWNlM2UtNDQzZC05YTdmLWRmY2MwMjMxZjczZiJ9

Information on COVID-19 cases in jails: https://www.sfsheriff.com/covid-19-jail-sfso-staff-data

Solano County: Deputy Leron Cummings, the Public Information Officer, Solano County Sheriff’s Office and Shai Davis, Public Information Officer, Solano County Public Health Office.

Yolo County: Lieutenant Matt Davis, Yolo County Sheriff’s Department and Philip Pogledich, Yolo County Counsel

LA County: Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department Custody Division COVID-19 Fact Sheet: https://lasd.org/covid19updates/

Orange County: Orange County Sheriff’s Department: https://www.ocsd.org/about_ocsd/covid_19

Santa Clara County: Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office:

https://www.sccgov.org/sites/sheriff/COVID19/Pages/Population-COVID-19-Tracking.aspx

Sacramento County: Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office:

https://www.sacsheriff.com/Pages/Organization/Corrections/COVID19.aspx

Board of State & Community Corrections (BSCC): On July 15, BSCC Chair, Linda Penner, requested Sheriffs and Chief Probation Officers to release weekly COVID-19 data for jails and Youth Detention Facilities. This database remains incomplete as many facilities have refused to comply. Further, it does not contain historical data prior to July 20.

http://www.bscc.ca.gov/covid-19-data-dashboard-landing-page/

By Anna Judson, Alana Bleimann, Ozge Terzioglu, Laruen Smith, Linh Nguyen & Aparna Komarla